'He's a human being': Father hits out at failures over son's care

Gerald Haycock, pictured in 2016, says nothing has changed since he last spoke to Stuff about his son’s care.

Giving up on his son has never been an option, Gerald Haycock says.

“Anybody else would’ve walked away years ago,” Haycock said. “I can’t. Glenn is my son and I love him. I can’t walk away.”

In 2016, Haycock spoke with Stuff about the failure of Nelson Marlborough District Health (now Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand) services in caring for Glenn. With an intellectual disability and an IQ of 47, Glenn had lived in the care of disability support services since his late teens.

Seven years later, not much has changed for his son, now 40, who has still not received a complete psychological assessment, Haycock said.

“You could apply the same article now: the same behaviours but exacerbated,” he said, referring to a recent “learned behaviour” of smashing windows, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Glenn had also escaped from residential care, scaling the fence of what was supposed to be a secure residence, Haycock said.

Over the last couple of months, he had been arrested seven times for breaching bail conditions relating to charges of wilful damage and assault, and had spent eight days in the police cells.

After a promised place at a mental health support service in Christchurch fell through at the last minute, a care worker drove Glenn around for several hours, waiting to hear where he would be placed.

SUPPLIED “I spoke to [Glenn] recently, he said how he loves me,” said Gerald. “You just have to keep trying to battle for him.”

After finally finding a place, the care worker stayed with Glenn from Friday evening until Tuesday morning, Gerald said. While he credited her determination to care for his son, she had survived on broken sleep and not even been able to change her clothes during this time, he said.

Other care workers had refused to work with Glenn, he said.

“They are frightened; they have been assaulted by him. Glenn knows they’re frightened and he doesn’t feel secure.”

For several years, Haycock has been asking for a thorough assessment of his son, which he believed would allow Glenn to be properly medicated and supported.

“[But] no-one will touch him. They shouldn’t be allowed to keep washing their hands of him; he is a human being.”

Advocating for his son has taken its toll on Haycock and his wife Maureen, who are in their 70s.

“It’s constant. Maureen recently said, this was meant to be our time... we’ve been dealing with this for years. We’re still boxing on, but it’s put a hell of a strain on us.

“[But] what can we do? I spoke to [Glenn] recently, he said how he loves me. You just have to keep trying to battle for him.”

Te Whatu Ora regional director, hospital and specialist services Daniel Pallister-Coward could only provide “general comment”, and could not provide specifics on Glenn’s case.

“We are doing all we can to ensure our clients can access the appropriate support and services they need in a timely way.”

That included working across several services and with other agencies, he said.