'Unprecedented' number of objectors to speak against liquor store bid in coastal village

Māpua School’s board of trustees was among objectors to a planned Super Liquor Store opposite the Māpua primary school.

More than 30 people are due to speak against a plan for a liquor store in Māpua – an unprecedented number for an off-licence application in the district.

In total 89 objections were submitted against the application by family-run business, Nelson Holdings Limited (NHL), to open a Super Liquor store opposite the primary school on the road leading into the seaside village, north of Nelson.

NHL, which operates Super Liquor stores in Richmond, Nelson and Motueka, lodged the application in April 2022, followed a week later by an application for a Liquorland store further down the same road in Māpua.

The Liquorland applicant withdrew their application last Friday, and declined to cite reasons to Stuff.

By Tuesday lunchtime, 32 objectors had submitted evidence to present against the proposed Super Liquor store, ahead of a 5pm deadline for next week’s hearing in Motueka.

Among them was Māpua resident Colin Walker, who said alcohol was a significant factor in the death of his 21-year-old daughter.

Bottle stores shouldn’t operate in residential neighbourhoods as that increased the risk of alcohol-related harm, he said.

“The presence of a place within walking distance of peoples’ homes, it puts ... the temptation there.

“If you’re half drunk and think you shouldn't drive, you can still walk and get something.”

Walker, a stroke survivor in his 80s, said he was “losing sleep” over the prospect of standing up at the hearing, where objectors could be cross-examined by the applicant’s lawyer.

“Public speaking is not my strong point.

“I don’t think all that fast on my feet.”

Objector John Lister, who lived across the road from the proposed Super Liquor store at 151 Aranui Road, said there was no need for a bottle store in the village.

It already had four outlets where people could buy beer and wine (and spirits at one), and there were several liquor stores within a 20-minute drive either side of the village, he said.

Many of the 1900 adults in Māpua didn’t drink, Lister said.

He worried introducing the sale of drinks like RTDs – ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages like iced tea – into the village would entice young people there who would then drink “unsupervised”, with the potential for crimes like ram raids.

Other objectors were concerned having a highly visible red, white and blue shop at the “entrance” to the village – across the road from the school, could “normalise” alcohol, he said.

Last Thursday, objectors were banned from sharing information about the application with people who weren’t part of the proceedings, at the request of NHL’s legal counsel. The order was lifted four days later.

NHL also requested to Tasman’s District Licensing Committee (DLC) that the general public be excluded from the hearing – but the DLC declined.

NHL operations director David Hall told Stuff NHL sought the confidentiality orders because a separate application for an off-licence for a Liquorland store was scheduled to be heard immediately after NHL’s application.

“If the Liquorland applicant (or an associate of the Liquorland applicant) was able to attend the NHL hearing they would gain the advantage of hearing the evidence and questions prior to their hearing where there are some common issues raised.”

Hall withdrew the request as soon as NHL received “formal advice” that Liquorland had withdrawn its application.

The hearing comes ahead of changes to alcohol laws, designed to tilt the playing field towards communities in licencing decisions, and better cater for community groups who may not be represented by high-powered lawyers, as alcohol companies and retailers can be.

Hall said NHL had “been open and transparent throughout the application process”.

Its application outlined that the business employed a communications expert to help engage with the community, including at meetings with the community and school representatives, where concerns were taken onboard.

Tasman District Council confirmed 32 objectors requesting to speak at the hearing was an unprecedented number for a hearing in the district.