Anti-bullying programme gets students to get real and open up

Elenor Aleksich leads of a trial of US-based organisation, Challenge Day's "Be the Change" anti-bullying school programme, at Broadgreen Intermediate in Nelson in May.

Yesterday was Pink Shirt Day, when many schools joined the campaign to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusion. In Nelson, an anti-bullying programme is being trialled to help break down barriers between students. Katy Jones reports.

Entering their school hall through a human tunnel of over 20 cheering, high-fiving adults while energising music played signalled the start of a school day with a difference for intermediate school students. By the end of it they were sharing stories of separation, loneliness and hope.

The students, aged 11-13, from three classes at Broadgreen Intermediate school in Nelson were among 200 at the school who took part in the "Challenge Day" programme over two days at the start of May.

Running the programme, with help from its US creators, couple Rich Dutra and Yvonne St. John, was local relief teacher, Elenor Aleksich.

READ MORE:

* Nelson school prepares for anti-bullying programme trial

* Covid-19: More schools report Covid cases

* Boys praised after going to aid of a woman in 90s



STUFF Natasha wants to move her daughter to a new school after she was bullied so badly, she attempted to take her own life. (Video first published August 12, 2022)

She directed participants, including teachers, community members and high school mentors from the neighbouring school, to seats in a circle, which she stood in the middle of to introduce herself.

The first of many games started; running to another seat, trying not to be the last person to find one as a chair from the circle was taken away.

After the chaos of people diving for seats receded, Aleksich outlined "norms" for the day - among them, be inclusive, no put downs, listen with your ears and heart (with a hand signal used to show others love), and "drop the waterline - get real".

Showing how the latter was done, she revealed how her mother died of cancer when she was a teen, recalling how some children at school had then told her that her mother didn't love her, and crying as she described hiding how that hurt, and how things might have been different had she expressed how she felt.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff 200 students took part in a trial of US-based organisation, Challenge Day's "Be the Change" anti-bullying programme at Broadgreen Intermediate school in Nelson.

Participants played games that helped them open up too, including finding someone they didn't know, giving them a hug or fist pump and telling them how they got on with family members, or about someone they admired.

Some children were quick to hug, others didn’t want to, but even some of those fist-pumping shared things like missing siblings who lived overseas.

Dutra, St John and Aleksich periodically kept the mood light, with touches of humour, treating participants with warmth and affection, and upbeat music.

Students were asked to agree to keep any information revealed by their peers during the programme confidential.

After a popular game involving a giant beach ball, the mood bounced back to emotional, as Dutra shared his story of growing up with an alcoholic father.

He described how he was bullied and became a bully himself at school, rather than standing up for others out of fear he would be targeted again, and how he eventually taught his father to hug him as an adult.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Rich Dutra from US organisation Challenge Day poses for a selfie as the anti-bullying programme he created with Yvonne St John rolls out at Broadgreen Intermediate. Local relief teacher Elenor Aleksich(left) arranged for the couple to fly to Nelson to help run the programme.

Aleksich drew an iceberg on a whiteboard with its tip representing someone's image, and children volunteered things they hid below the waterline - like anger, fear and sadness – and the kind of things they did to make themselves feel better about those emotions.

In groups of six including an adult, students were then asked to complete the sentence ‘if you really knew me you would know that’ - and speak for a minute or two as others listened.

Some shared things they were unhappy about at school or within themselves, or had gone through outside school - bringing many in their group to tears.

In a silent activity, everyone stood at one side of the hall and were asked to cross to the other side if they identified with a range of experiences.

Most people crossed the line when asked if they had ever felt lonely or scared at school, been severely anxious, or stood by while someone else was bullied.

Many crossed when asked if they had ever been teased for their skin colour or weight, if they had had family members who had died, family that had split up, or drug or alcohol addiction in the family.

Some crossed for feeling poor, having a family member who had gone to jail, had been hurt by gang violence or knew of family members or friends hurt or killed by gang violence.

There was visible relief on some children’s faces as they were hugged and supported by their peers. Others put their arms around the shoulders of adults they didn’t know, who had cried.

Katy Jones/Stuff A trial of US-based organisation, Challenge Day's "Be the Change" anti-bullying programme at Broadgreen Intermediate school in Nelson.

Asked to write a short letter to someone they would now treat differently or want to be treated differently by, children voluntary stood up and read out messages of isolation and hope.

One student wrote to a parent they hadn’t seen for years, and another committed to making more friends, prompting other students to run up and throw their arms around them.

Teacher Daniel Daly took part in the day with his class.

Beforehand he had no idea how the children would respond to a programme that “required them to be deep with their emotions”.

“But I think that the formula ... set up for this programme is obviously perfect in breaking down the barriers that these kids might have up in protecting some of the stuff that they may have been through.

“It just allowed them to be open and to share.”

Keeping multiple classes involved in an activity for an hour or two was sometimes a challenge, but the children were engaged all the way through the six-hour programme, he said.

Adults who took part in the programme indicated to a school counsellor afterwards, if they thought a child might need some support.

Principal Pete Mitchener said initial feedback from students, staff and the community about the programme was that “it was incredibly powerful for everyone to feel supported and acknowledged by their immediate network of colleagues and friends”.

“My initial thoughts would be it would be more beneficial for the whole school to be part of, so you can refer to the messages and build on The Challenge Day motto of “Be the Change".”