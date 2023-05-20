'The death sentence will be sought': sovereign citizen threats escalating, says council head

Council staff are dealing with an escalation in aggression and threats from “sovereign citizens”, a group who believe they are exempt from New Zealand laws, says a council head.

"I think it's fair to say every council is experiencing an increase in this aggressive behaviour," said Tasman District Council (TDC) chief executive officer Janine Dowding.

In January, the council received an anonymous letter, written in a pseudo-legal style and referring to a “death sentence”.

Another letter from a “named individual”, was sent to a staff member’s previous home. The letters have been reported to the police.

“Sovereign citizens” are a growing group who believe elected governments do not have legitimate authority. This can mean refusing to pay rates or fines, or claiming land ownership under “allodial title”.

Last week Stuff reported on a self-appointed “sheriff” who confronted a Horowhenua District Council senior staff member in the lobby of the council building in 2022.

Around the same time, Richard Sivell was charged with threatening to kill then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after a stand-off with police over a building he had claimed under allodial title.

This month, Stuff reported on a bid by sovereigns to claim allodial title in the Abel Tasman National Park. The takeover failed, and two women were arrested and charged with the unlawful occupation of a public building.

As well as increasing aggression, TDC staff had also noticed an increase of trespass signs put up on private property, and threats of fines.

“There are a number of pressures all of us are feeling right now and frustrations might be coming to the surface for many, but it does not excuse threats or aggressive behaviour towards each other,” Dowding said.

The council was tackling the issue on “many grounds” to keep staff safe, she said.

This included briefings, offering support to staff, and looking at health and safety measures like the use of bodycams, Dowding said.

“We want to be super vigilant on how we plan and deal with these events - therefore, we are implementing a number of measures and training to ensure staff are prepared and can feel safe while doing their job.”