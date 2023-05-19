Driver's 'momentary inattention' caused head-on collision that left a man with life-changing injuries

The head-on collision on the Richmond Deviation left a man with injuries that two years later he is struggling to overcome.

Two years after a head-on collision with a truck almost killed him, a once active Nelson man is struggling to come to terms with limited mobility.

On Friday, the truck driver, 61-year-old Malcolm McDonald, was sentenced on a charge of operating a vehicle carelessly and causing injury in Nelson District Court. He had been found guilty at a judge alone trial after a not guilty plea.

According to court documents, on May 31, 2021, McDonald was driving west on the Richmond Deviation. It was 6.45am, still dark, and rain was falling.

McDonald was driving an Isuzu Elf truck, which was carrying a 1.9 tonne front end loader, and towing a 900kg utility vehicle. In front of him, traffic congestion was causing vehicles to slow and stop.

Driving towards McDonald, on the eastbound lane, was the driver of a Skoda.

As the two vehicles approached each other, McDonald’s truck crossed the centre line, directly into the path of the Skoda.

The driver pulled his car to the left as far as he could, but the truck travelled across the width of the lane and collided with the Skoda, crushing the front of the car and trapping the driver. McDonald was uninjured and able to get out of his truck.

Victim impact statements, read by an advocate, described a gruelling two years for the driver. Initially, his family was told he “most likely wouldn’t survive”. Then, he faced a long recovery, healing from injuries that included more than 30 fractures, a broken pelvis, a head injury, collapsed lungs and a torn artery.

Two years later, the man still suffered pain and limited mobility. Once an active tramper and cyclist, the man could only walk two kilometres at a time, and he had limited ability to work.

“I’m by nature a positive person, but my circumstances are daunting,” his statement said.

The driver and his wife were upset that McDonald had never contacted him to find out how he was, or to offer an apology, the statement said.

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty said McDonald had thought it inappropriate to contact the victim, believing him to be a witness at the trial.

McDonald was remorseful, and recognising the ongoing impact on the man, was prepared to offer well over the required emotional reparation, Vesty said.

Judge Tuohy said the accident was caused by a “momentary inattention followed by an overreaction”.

McDonald had perceived the traffic in front had stopped suddenly, Tuohy said. “This was not so, it had slowed gradually, this should have been perceived by him on a straight stretch of road.”

The road surface was slippery and wet, and McDonald’s truck did not have an anti-locking braking system. Applying the truck’s brakes with force had caused the wheels to lock, and McDonald had lost control of the vehicle.

Tuohy acknowledged McDonald’s lack of previous convictions, and good driving history: a “good citizen in every way”.

With the primary consideration in such cases being the defendant’s culpability, and not the consequences, sentencing was a “difficult task”, Tuohy said.

“This approach sometimes results in victims feeling their suffering has been undervalued ... [The sentence] can never remedy the suffering, pain, and loss of quality of life for the victims.”

Tuohy disqualified McDonald from driving for six months, and ordered him to pay $10,000 reparation.