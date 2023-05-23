Frustration over delay to proposed Māpua liquor store hearing

People who were about to give evidence against a proposed bottle shop in Māpua, say postponing the licence application hearing is unfair to objectors.

A licence application hearing for a contested bottle shop in Māpua has been postponed, prompting fears some objectors now won’t be able to give evidence.

Over 30 people were due to speak against the proposal to open a Super Liquor in the seaside village at a hearing set down for Monday and Tuesday this week.

On May 18 the hearing was adjourned at the request of applicant, Nelson Holdings Limited (NHL), with no new date set for the hearing as of Tuesday morning.

Objector Rebecca Patchett, who was due to speak, said she was now among those who might not be able to, as she was about to go overseas for five months.

The apparent “ease” with which the applicant had adjourned the meeting showed the rules favoured applicants, she said.

“They talk about natural justice, but it doesn’t seem as though it’s natural justice to me, given the time and the effort so many people have put in, putting in their objections,” Patchett said.

“It doesn’t seem as though the process is fair to people that care about the community and care about people.”

Patchett, a Māpua resident, said there was no reason to have a liquor store in the village which already had plenty of alcohol outlets in or near the community.

The Tasman District Licencing Committee granted NHL’s request to adjourn the hearing, accepting the volume of evidence for consideration was significant, and that there was insufficient time available for the review and hearing of evidence and/or submissions by all parties.

The applicant said the rules of natural justice applied to its application and its ability to properly present its case, the committee’s notice of decision said.

But objector Jim Vause, a retired GP, said the adjournment – following an order blocking objectors sharing evidence just over a week ago – was “very frustrating” for objectors.

“It seems more often than not, the actual decision-making doesn’t involve the objectors, it seems to be all driven by the applicants.

NHL operations director David Hall said the committee had decided that agencies and the committee themselves needed more time to review the evidence and/or submissions, not just NHL.

“Large parts of the evidence have not yet been provided such as various reports referenced. We take the concerns of the community seriously and therefore wanted time to properly review and consider the evidence.

“The evidence from objectors involved a significant expansion on the issues recorded in their objections, we hadn’t anticipated in excess of 600 pages of evidence (and many more pages of attachments that are yet to be provided).”

The Tasman District Council said with the application receiving 88 objections in total, it was highly unusual to get more than a handful of objectors wanting to speak at the hearing.

“In this application we received 32 submissions, which has resulted in the large volume of evidence,” spokesperson Tim O’Connell said.

The committee set aside four days for the hearing instead of two, and would advise a suitable date and venue (formerly Motueka library) for the adjourned hearing as soon as possible.

The council’s first choice was always to hold the hearing in the Māpua Hall, but it was not available for the previous dates, O’Connell said.

Discussions were taking place with hall management to book it for four consecutive days.