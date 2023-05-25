Nelson hotel voted second best in country

The Tides Hotel & Eatery on Nelson's Maitai River has been voted the second-best hotel in the country in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.

The riverside hotel and eatery, rebranded from Trailways Hotel in October last year after a year-long refresh, was second in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels awards for 2023. An Auckland hotel came top of the rankings, which are based on guest reviews over a 12-month period.

Tides Hotel general manager Toby Munro said the tourism in New Zealand was an extremely competitive market. “To win an award which is decided by those who stay with us and experience our hospitality is truly rewarding,” he said.

Munro is part of the third generation of the family to run the hotel his grandparents bought in 1993 and his father Garry managed for many years before buying it in 2021 along with the nearby DeLorenzo’s Studio Apartments.

Toby Munro said the family values instilled in the business were a key factor in its success, with a focus on looking after guests from booking to departure. The award was also recognition of its small team of dedicated staff and their attention to detail.