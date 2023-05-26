Fast- growing Nelson tech company to create more jobs with $2.5m government loan

Founder and chief executive of SnapIT Chris Rodley whose business was given a $2.5 million loan from a Government fund to develop its live cameras and tracking equipment.

Nelson-based tech company SnapIT has been awarded a $2.5m loan from a government fund to support regional economies, a move the company expected to create at least 20 jobs in the city.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan on Thursday announced over $24 million in grants and loans for 10 projects across New Zealand’s regions, from the Government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund.

SnapIT CEO and founder Chris Rodley said the money would help the company scale up production in Nelson of its live cameras and tracking equipment, used on fishing boats around the world to help them comply with their sustainability obligations.

The company’s “Scale Up Project” was designed to establish a high-tech manufacturing plant in Nelson for the company and its partners, he said.

READ MORE:

* Fishing tech all set to net the catch of the day and nothing else

* Nelson tech company SnapIT buys Canadian fisheries monitoring company Teem Fish

* AI to help protect endangered marine species, but what about fishermen's privacy



“Conservative projections” were that they would now be hiring at least an extra 20 people at its Nelson headquarters over the next three years – skilled staff like electrical engineers and software developers.

There were currently about 36 people working at the building in the Nelwan centre behind Smiths City, and the business was now looking to scale up the premises to help accommodate the growth.

The business consisted of about 50 staff in total, with a satellite office in Wellington.

Established in 2007, the company had been growing “pretty fast” and was now operating in Dublin, Canada, and the United States and was hoping to branch out to Australia, Rodley said.

It was”really good timing for this type of project”, with growing demand for live cameras on boats, he said.

“There’s a global shift towards the adoption of cameras onboard fishing boats to assist in the compliance of those fishing boats.

“The camera ...provides video that then acts like a kind of digital human observer, and then the human observer watches that video. We’re providing that data in a number of different nations.

“So quite a powerful tool as we head into a season where it’s going to be really important for the world to manage its oceans well.”

Supplied PinPoint Earth, a new tech company created under SnapIT, is taking a solar device used to monitor fishing vessels to the global market.

The company’s PinPoint Earth satellite technology, which allowed fishing areas to be monitored with vessels being tracked in real time, was installed on close to half of New Zealand’s fisheries fleet, as well as on different fleets around the world, Rodley said.

“Our focus primarily is how do we allow for New Zealand companies and our businesses that are using machine vision and satellite tracking to function in a period where there’s a lot of risk around the supply chain. So by in-sourcing that back into New Zealand, creating a manufcaturing hub here it creates a high level of security for the nation.”

Tim Cuff The team from SnapIT that won the supreme and large business categories at the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Business Awards this year.

Fresh from the company winning the supreme title at this year’s Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Business awards, the project added “added another element to the Nelson-ness” of the company’s story, he said.

“It’s where I’ve grown up, it’s where my parents grew up my grandparents, and my great-grandparent

“My great-grandfather was a leather tanner, my grandfather was a watchmaker and my dad was a marine electrician.”

The company recently hired “a large amount” of graduates from the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology locally, and was optimistic NMIT graduates would be among the new recruits.

“It’s exciting, and we hope that this is going to be really positive for the region.

“The goal is being able to deliver with the demand that we need, not having to rely on overseas manufacturers ... being able to deliver quality and to do that locally is pretty breath-taking from our point of view.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said SnapIT were an innovative local company growing highly-skilled jobs in the region.

“This is exactly the type of business growth we need to continue supporting in Nelson, to move to a high-skill, high-paid local economy and away from traditional "sunshine wages,” she said.