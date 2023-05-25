Police investigating photos on 'disturbing' website uncover vast collection of child abuse images

The 1.2 million images and videos on Stewart Metcalfe’s hardware included graphic images of child abuse.

When police visited Stewart Alexander Metcalfe, he told them he was worried about what they’d find on his hardware.

They were investigating a complaint involving teenage girls, whose doctored images appeared on a pornography website.

However, when police searched Metcalfe’s devices they also found 1.2 million images and videos depicting violent acts, including the abuse of babies.

The meticulously catalogued collection was described by police as the largest amount of child exploitation material seized in New Zealand from an individual to date.

Metcalfe, 56, appeared for sentencing in Nelson District Court on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to a number of charges of possessing child exploitation images, causing harm by posting digital communication, and making child exploitation images.

There were two groups of victims: 12 named girls aged 14 to 17 at the time of offending, who Metcalfe knew. Others, unnamed victims, appeared in the images on Metcalfe’s computer.

The police summary said between March and May 2020, Metcalfe uploaded more than 400 photos from the named girls’ social media accounts to a pornographic website. Website users are encouraged to upload images for others to masturbate over, before posting them back on the website.

Metcalfe offered to provide the girls’ Instagram details, so other users of the website could contact them.

The photos, some of which were manipulated so the girls appeared to be naked, have been viewed more than 87,000 times.

Searching Metcalfe’s hardware, police found 18,000 folders, containing more than 1.2 million images, videos and gifs.

The collection, so vast police were unable to investigate all of it, included snuff videos, and videos and images of babies and children being sexually violated.

They also found images and videos of Metcalfe masturbating to some of the images. Some of these were uploaded to the pornography website.

Reading their victim impact statements in court, two young women comforted each other as they described feelings of betrayal, humiliation, embarrassment and anger.

“The most mentally detrimental situation I have ever had to go through... For the past year I didn’t want to leave my bed, I was anxious about going out in public,” one said.

“I was wishing the world would swallow me up, wishing it was a bad dream,” said the other.

Other victims watched the hearing via an online link.

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said the “utterly selfish offending [was] as sobering as it comes”.

The victims’ distress at their images being uploaded to a “sinister and disturbing corner of the internet” was long-lasting, he said.

Metcalfe had minimised, deflected and justified his offending, blaming an alcohol problem and childhood trauma, Webber said.

Defence lawyer Emma Riddell said there was nothing Metcalfe could say to undo his actions.

However, he had taken responsibility for his offending, and was genuine about his desire to seek treatment, she said.

Judge Jo Rielly, who at one point struggled to maintain her composure as she read the details, said she could see the “surprise” at the extent of Metcalfe’s offending on the faces of those in the courtroom.

A “clearly intelligent man” who had worked as a surgeon before losing his job and retraining in IT, Metcalfe had largely lived a “normal and prosocial” life. However, something had changed, Rielly said.

Each of Metcalfe’s victims had to live with the knowledge their faces were out there, perhaps permanently, Rielly said.

“In the electronic age we live in, information sharing is instant. Your offending behaviour has been far-reaching, across our country and the world.

“You had no thought for [your victims]... when you repeatedly offended against them. I hope today brings some level of closure for every single one of them.”

Rielly gave Metcalfe a discount for his early guilty plea, which meant his victims were not required to endure giving evidence at a trial.

She sentenced him to 7 years and 8 months in prison, with a minimum time served of 3 years and 10 months before parole eligibility.