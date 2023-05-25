Nelson football fields hit again by vandals

The vandalism caused by a vehicle at Nelson's Guppy Park overnight on Monday.

For the second time in two months, a vehicle has ripped up football pitches in Nelson.

Sometime overnight on Monday a vehicle was driven across Neale Park and into neighbouring Guppy Park, where deep gouges were left in the turf.

The Nelson City Council has reported the vandalism to police, and is appealing for anyone with information to report it. The council’s group manager community services Andrew White said damaging sports fields was frustrating for the people that put time and effort into making sure pitches were up to scratch.

“It’s a particularly thoughtless way to potentially ruin a lot of people’s weekend.”

READ MORE:

* Summer football camp potential new pathway for young Nelsonians

* Football and rugby split over use of proposed new ground

* Get the ball rolling on artificial turf project, say Nelson's football community



BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The vehicle was also driven across Neale Park.

White said Nelmac had closed a gap in a low chain fence where it appeared the vehicle entered the parks, and was working to repair the turf.

“Fortunately, it looks like games will be able to go ahead on the weekend at Guppy Park,” he said.

Phil Thompson, the president of FC Nelson which is based at Guppy Park, said the vandalism followed a similar incident last month.

He said the club’s membership was growing, and it already was stretched to accommodate its teams, so the closure of fields to vandalism would prevent games going ahead.

One low-cost measure would be to install cameras around the parks with signs saying they were under surveillance. He said in Britain many sportsgrounds were fenced off, but he would hate to see that happen here.