Community work 'in genes' of Kings Birthday honours recipient

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Former Nelson city councillor and passionate environmentalist Derek Shaw has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Former Nelson City Councillor of 29 years, Derek Shaw, “likes to be active, physically and mentally”.

Four decades of advocacy in environmental, community and sporting causes in the Nelson region have earned him royal recognition of that, with a place on the Kings Birthday honours list.

Shaw has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment, local government and athletics.

Involved in the Nelson Environment Centre (Te Putahi Taiao) since 1976, he was chair of the organisation between 1979 and 2016, and a founding Trustee of the Brook Waimarama Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Nelson, serving as a trustee and regularly as acting chair between 2004 and 2019. He was made a Life Supporter in 2020.

As a city councillor between 1984-2013, Shaw helped develop the city’s biodiversity strategy – the first strategy of its kind to be adopted in the top of the South Island – and the Nelson Biodiveristy Forum, whose highlights have included the implementation of Project Maitai, the council’s programme to restore the health of the Maitai/Mahitahi River, and development of the Waimea Inlet Strategy and Action Plan.

At a national level, he contributed his expertise between 2001-2007 as a member of the Environment Legal Assistance Advisory Panel.

For almost 20 years he has helped organise Nelson’s amateur athletics through Masters Games, including taking a lead role in the organisation of the New Zealand Masters Track and Field Championships in 2017.

In 2015, he took over as Chair of the Top of the South Athletics Charitable Trust, which is responsible for the athletics track, associated facilities and equipment at Saxton Oval.

Shaw said he was humbled by the award. He hoped the Nelson Environment Centre, where he remained on the board, had helped "change attitudes about waste”.

Among campaigns he drove at the organisation was the establishment of re-use shops next to the Tāhunanui waste transfer station.

The centre was the longest serving environmental centre in New Zealand, with programmes including a kai rescue scheme that diverted surplus food from landfill to people in need, he said.

The Nelson Biodiversity Forum’s strategy spawned a council programme, the Nelson Nature Programme, through which community groups had created a “halo” area of native species recovery around the Brook Waimarama Wildlife Sanctuary, through activities like trapping, he said.

Shaw was involved in childrens’ athletics growing up in Golden Bay, and later taking his son to athletics, where he “started officiating and helping out”.

Community work was “in his genes”, with both parents both volunteering – his father in sports organisations, and his mother with Brownies and Girl Guides.

In the1990s Shaw tramped extensively in and around the Kahurangi national park, writing a tramping guide of the area as “a personal contribution” to the campaign to get its status changed ot a national park – which happened in 1996.

There is no sign of Shaw slowing down, with his current roles including trustee with Tasman Bay Heritage Trust, ongoing involvement in athletics at local, regional and national level, an independent chair of the Saxton Field Committee, and involvement in further book projects.