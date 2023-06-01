Something wickedly good this way comes to the stage in Nelson

Mark Hadlow and Lara Macgregor perform in The Professional Theatre Company production Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd, at the Theatre Royal.

Actor Mark Hadlow was on a bus when the idea struck.

He had been grappling with how to start a new professional theatre company in Nelson. It needed to begin with a bang, a play that was new and with a distinctive New Zealand, perhaps even Nelson, flavour.

The inspiration came, ironically, as the bus he was on in downtown Wellington passed the Hannah Playhouse building that housed the long defunct Downstage Theatre, one of the flagships of professional theatre in New Zealand. There was still an empty billboard outside. Out of the blue, Hadlow reimagined it, emblazoned with “Mr and Mrs Macbeth”.

An idea formed about a couple called the Macbeths, both ageing actors with their relationship dramas unfolding in the dressing room and spilling over to the stage as they performed Shakespeare’s tragedy.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff There’s a bit of blood, comedy, drama and Nelson references in the production.

Hadlow rang two people. The first was actor Lara McGregor, who had performed as Lady Macbeth with him in the title role at the Court Theatre several years ago. She loved the idea.

Then writer Gregory Cooper, who had penned hits like Hadlow’s one-man show MAMIL, got the call.

“I said it’s a great idea,” Cooper said. “Then he dropped the bombshell that he wanted it to be the first play in a new theatre company. It was quite a jaw dropping moment.”

That phone call was in July last year. On Thursday night Hadlow and MacGregor will be on stage at Nelson’s Theatre Royal, while writer and director Cooper will be in the audience for the premiere of Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Road.

The road is in the Nelson suburb of Atawhai, near where Hadlow lives, and was suggested by a friend who thought it would be a good addition to the title, giving a down home, humorous Nelson flavour.

“Every time I say the title, it makes people laugh,” Hadlow said. The play also includes other local references to the Nile St bridge, Tāhunanui and even the Nelson Mail.

Cooper said the play’s comedic elements mixed with wider themes, dealing with anxiety, vulnerability, the challenges of ageing and long term relationships. And of course there are crises on stage and back stage, even a bit of blood, to fuel the drama.

“It’s quite challenging for the actors and lots of fun,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The couple’s relationship problems form the backdrop to their roles in Macbeth.

The energetic Hadlow was buzzing more than normal on Thursday as the Professional Theatre Company was about to set sail, true to his vision of providing jobs and opportunities for top of the south theatre professionals. Costume design, stage management and other support roles had been filled by Nelson locals, and Nelson musician Bob Bickerton composed its original soundtrack.

Now, Hadlow said all that remained was to get big public support for the play’s two-week run in Nelson, and for the company’s other projects.

“It’s something we can be proud of our region for – not just for sport - but for our arts and culture. This can stimulate so many things.

“My simple request is for people to come and see it.”

Mr & Mrs Macbeth from Dodson Valley Road is on at the Theatre Royal from June 1-15, tickets $40-$60.