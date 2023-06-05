Woodworker's handcrafted dedication earns him King's Birthday honour

David Haig, pictured in 2017, has been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for his services to woodworking.

Craftsman David Haig draws a “wellspring of energy and enthusiasm” from Nelson’s woodworking community, a group he’s been part of since the early 1980s.

Now, Haig’s own energy and enthusiasm has been recognised, with the craftsman named a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for his services to woodworking.

Haig spoke with Stuff from Rockport, Maine, where he has visited every couple of years since 2002 to spend a month or so as an artist in residence at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship.

“There are so many brilliant woodworkers here; it’s a big centre of wood craftsmanship and artistry. I get to know a lot of really big names over here, and rub shoulders with them.”

Haig’s become a big name himself, particularly in the United States. Originally from the UK, the woodworker moved to New Zealand in the early 1980s, settling in Cable Bay. He began honing his craft in a workshop on his property, riding a “new wave of woodworking” in the 1980s and 90s.

His signature Monogram rocking chair, which he designed in 1991, launched his career. Since the first, he’s made several hundred Monogram chairs out of various woods. These have made their way into museums, galleries and homes all over the world, and earned him awards and accolades.

As well as the distinctive Monogram, Haig has made a “heap of furniture”, he said.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Haig's signature Monogram chair has seen him become well known in his field.

“A lot of pieces I’m proud of, but in terms of design, there’s eight to 10 really strong designs. The biggest thing is that I have been able to keep going, which is the hardest thing with any creative endeavour.”

In 2006, Haig helped set up the Centre for Fine Woodworking, which has developed an international reputation – partly due to the instructors, who come from all over the world to teach at Haig’s request.

“I leverage my contacts to help the school along,” he said. “It’s the best way I have been able to help.”

Making the honours list was a “huge and unexpected honour”, he said.

“I was completely gobsmacked. It was a bolt out of the blue. I have no idea who nominated me; I haven’t had a nod or a wink from anybody.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of Haig’s work is being part of the Nelson Guild of Woodworkers in Nelson, a group he’s been part of since 1983.

Here, he connects with people who work with wood “purely for the love of it”.

“It’s a wellspring of energy and enthusiasm, and it means a lot to see that.”