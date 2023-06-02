Car hits house in Washington Valley

A car failed to take a corner on Mount Vernon Place in Nelson’s Washington Valley on Thursday night and struck a house causing minor damage.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said a car failed to take a corner and “made contact” with a house, in Mount Vernon Pl, around midnight.

Two fire trucks from Nelson were sent to the scene of the crash in Washington Valley.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a vehicle that had gone into a building around 11.40pm on Thursday.

However, there were no injuries. At the scene on Friday morning, skid marks could be seen across the grass verge and front yard of the house. There appeared to be minor damage to the cladding.

Nelson Mail A damaged car near the scene of the crash at Mount Vernon Pl in Washington Valley.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance, but when they arrived at the scene they could not locate the driver.

“There was no-one with the vehicle,” they said.