Car hits Nelson house, driver disappears in single-vehicle crash

A car failed to take a corner on Mount Vernon Place, Nelson on Thursday night and crashed into a house.

A car hit a Nelson house in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said a car failed to take a corner and “made contact” with a house, in Mount Vernon Pl, around midnight.

Two fire trucks from Nelson were sent to the scene of the crash in the Washington Valley, they said.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a vehicle that had gone into a building around 11.40pm on Thursday.

However, there were no injuries and no damage to the house either, they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance, but when they arrived at the scene they could not locate the driver.

“There was no-one with the vehicle,” they said.