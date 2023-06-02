Nelson Hospital redevelopment delays worry mayor

Nelson Hospital’s main buildings are earthquake prone and need to be fixed by November 2028.

Nelson Hospital’s long-awaited redevelopment has run into delays that may jeopardise a deadline to remedy its quake-prone buildings, says Nelson’s mayor.

However, Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said good progress was being made and it was vital the city’s biggest capital project in a generation was properly scoped “so we are not cutting corners and we get it right”.

Nick Smith has raised the issue in his latest mayoral report, and is seeking Nelson City Council backing to get an urgent briefing from Te Whatu Ora and Government ministers about the project, estimated to cost $800 million.

Smith said information he had indicated significant delays with the project “to the point there is a serious question of whether a statutory deadline for the quake-prone buildings at the hospital can be met.”

READ MORE:

* Backdown over lab plan to send Nelson tissue tests south by road

* Hospital coal consent decision now in hands of councillors

* MP pushes for start date on $713m Nelson Hospital redevelopment



Braden Fastier/Stuff Then Minister of Health Andrew Little with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Nelson Marlborough interim district director Lexie O'Shea, right, and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, looks at concept drawings of the new Nelson Hospital in August last year.

The hospital’s two main tower blocks have earthquake ratings of 20% to less than 34%. One of them, the George Manson Building, was described in a 2020 Government report as the worst in the country.

As the regulatory authority the council has to ensure they are fixed by November 2028. It is understood the redevelopment plan is to demolish and replace most of the George Manson Building, and strengthen the other block.

Smith said given the scale of the rebuild and the complexity of maintaining hospital services during the project, five years was a tight timeframe.

During a visit to the hospital in August last year, then Health Minister Andrew Little said a detailed business case for the project was due to go to a Te Whatu Ora board subcommittee in September. He expected a decision from that subcommittee would follow in weeks or a few months.

“So my expectation is that, providing we get the decisions following next month's meeting, then a start on the project will be made - as I indicated - before the election next year," he said at the time.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said on Friday the business case for the Nelson Hospital redevelopment was currently being finalised. Ministers expected to receive and consider the Te Whatu Ora board’s recommendations in the next couple of months.

The election is on October 14.

Smith said other hospital rebuilds around the country had experienced multi-year delays, and a comparable sized project to upgrade Dunedin Hospital also had major delays and would not be finished until 2029.

“I think the Government owes the council and the community a clear idea of how this project is going,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson mayor Nick Smith says he is “increasingly nervous” about delays to the hospital redevelopment.

Smith said the council had powers to prosecute Te Whatu Ora for failing to meet the quake remedy deadline, or could carry out the strengthening work on the quake-prone buildings itself and bill the landowner, but “nobody wants to go down that track”.

He said with such a large, public project it was important that the community was consulted over core design issues such as parking, traffic flow, access to public transport and the effects on neighbours during construction.

He was concerned that local voices to push for progress and consultation had been lost in the switch from district health boards to Te Whatu Ora last year.

“Te Whatu Ora seems completely distracted by the challenges of bureaucratic restructuring rather than some of these critical infrastructure projects,” he said.

Boyack said the current Government was the first that had committed funding for the redevelopment that had been sought for many years. Tens of millions of dollars had been committed so far, and senior managers had been appointed for the project.

“I’m really comfortable with progress and really confident things are progressing well,” she said.

“Before we sign this off we need to make sure we are doing everything properly. We want to make this an outstanding resource for the region.”

She said she had raised with Te Whatu Ora the importance of keeping the community up to date with progress on the redevelopment.