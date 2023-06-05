Passion for Māori health and community fuels honours recipient

Miraka Norgate has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to the community.

When Miraka Norgate moved to Richmond in 1975, she didn’t see many Māori faces, and heard no te reo spoken.

It was a bit of a shock for the young Māori woman, originally from Hokianga in Northland. Her parents had spoken little English when she was growing up, and she wanted her own children to have a strong connection to Māoritanga.

A year after the kōhanga reo preschool movement had begun in 1982, Norgate (Ngā Puhi Nui Tonu) decided to take action. She was instrumental in setting up the Waimea Kōhanga Reo in Richmond in 1983-84, the first in the Nelson-Tasman region.

It’s a can-do attitude that has seen her volunteering for a wide range of groups, and has led to her being awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Norgate said her first thought at being told of the award was “do I deserve this?” When you look through the list of her health promotion work and wide range of voluntary service over 40 years, the answer is obvious.

Norgate has been involved in the establishment of marae in the region, including Te Awhina Marae in Motueka and Onetahua Marae in Takaka, work she describes as “going down to help with meals and things”.

She has been the chairperson of the Whakatu Māori Women’s Welfare League, on the Nelson College board of trustees, and has been involved with the Nelson Cancer Society for more than 20 years, including serving on the board since 2020.

Her paid work has been as a long-time SmokeFree health promoter for the former Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, now Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough. Smoking had a huge impact on Māori health, and part of her role was to ensure Māori men and women kept up to date with diagnostic screenings.

“It’s a great passion of mine to see that our lifestyle is improving, and the message is getting through to our people,” she said. “They are realising as they get older they need to look after their wellbeing.”

Norgate said she had been heartened by the growth in te reo, among Māori and non-Māori, and the development of targeted Māori-run programmes to improve Māori wellbeing.

“We still have got a long way to go in terms of ensuring we get the right contracts and resources to be able to serve our people.”

Asked how long she will keep working she said: “For as long as I can go.”