Person transported to Nelson Hospital after chemical spill

A person is in Nelson Hospital after a small chemical spill at a commercial property in Brightwater.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walkin said they were called to the scene just before 8.30am Monday by St John, who were transporting a person to Nelson Hospital after the spill.

“We needed to be there to clean up the spill. It was labelled as only a small spill, but it goes to show what a small chemical spill can do,” he said.

“We responded with one truck from Wakefield and one truck from Richmond, we also called the Hazmat unit from Nelson, but we stood that down before it arrived.”

The spill was at a commercial property on Factory Rd, and Fire and Emergency were on the scene for around 15 minutes, Walkin said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they assessed, treated and transported the patient to Nelson Hospital in a “moderate condition”.