Tests reveal contaminated sawdust at Tāhunanui's Back Beach

Tests at Tāhunanui’s Back Beach have revealed sawdust originating from treated off cuts was used as fill for the raised carpark.

The Nelson City Council is urgently investigating the extent of contaminated sawdust at Tāhunanui’s Back Beach.

In the 1960s, sawdust material from a local timber mill was used in this area as fill for the raised car park. Over time, erosion has left this material exposed.

Group manager community services Andrew White said last July, a decision was made not to remove the material.

“We understood it was not considered a pollutant to the beach and inlet and would break down over time. We were also concerned that removing the sawdust would hasten the erosion occurring in the area.”

However, the council continued to monitor and test the material, and recently found that some of the sawdust had originated from timber treated with a chemical to prevent it from rotting, White said.

The contaminant concentrations were considered unlikely to be harmful to humans, he said. However, levels of arsenic, chromium and copper could harm the marine environment.

The council planned to excavate across the area to determine how widespread the chemically-treated offcuts were through the filled area.

“Depending on the results of this investigation, it is quite possible that we will need to remove some or all of the filled area,” White said.

While excavations take place, the raised car park at the Back Beach will be closed from Wednesday June 14 until Friday June 16.

White asked people to avoid the area, and to keep their dogs away from the location too.