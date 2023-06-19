Mums and kids living in cars, and families couchsurfing as Motueka rental shortage shows no sign of easing

The need for rental properties in Motueka has not eased.

Two years after speaking out about the dire lack of rental properties in her town, not much has changed in Motueka, says Trindi Walker. In fact, it’s worse.

“It grieves me to say that the need is even greater,” said the Tasman District Council Motueka ward councillor

In July 2021, when Walker last spoke to Stuff about Motueka’s housing shortage, there were four rental properties advertised on Trade Me. Last Friday, there were five.

“We have had a deficit of rentals, and affordable rentals for quite some time,” Walker said. “The homes on Trade Me get gobbled up fast.”

READ MORE:

* Rates increase of 9.06% 'obscene'

* A year of searching for family split by rental shortage

* Ruru takes flight with tiny home village proposal for Motueka site



That included the “questionable” properties: rundown, and not up to Healthy Homes standards, she said.

The situation had a serious impact on Motueka, Walker said. It had led to overcrowded homes, and a “transient community” that included “mums and kids living in cars”, and families couchsurfing with friends “until your landlord finds out about it and moves them on”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Everyone should have a secure place to live, but in Motueka this is not happening, says Tasman District councillor Trindi Walker.

“These people are going without something that every New Zealander should have: a secure place to live is a basic human right.”

Walker knew of businesses struggling to find staff, including one who had finally filled a position with an outside hire, only for the job to fall through when the new worker was unable to secure housing in town.

Others had moved out of towne, taking valuable skills and experience with them, Walker said.

Summit Property general manager Stewart Henry agreed the situation in Motueka was “tight”.

“There’s nothing available in Motueka. We get a property on our books there, and it’s a hotcake, we don’t have to advertise.”

Out of every 10 people who viewed a property on his website, around half would apply, Henry said.

Despite investors holding onto their properties since the market downturn began, the rental market was still competitive, Henry said.

Out of the 2000 or so rental properties on Summit’s books, around 15 to 20 were vacant, he estimated. “That to me means it’s still very tight.”

According to data from Trade Me, both supply and demand have increased for rental properties across Nelson-Tasman over the past year.

In April, there were 28% more rental properties than there were in 2022, while demand was up 20%, said Trade Me’s property sales director Gavin Lloyd.

The median weekly rent for the Nelson-Tasman region was $550 in April, a $40 increase from the previous year, Lloyd said.