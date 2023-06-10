Dog rescued from 7m hole on walking track near Tākaka Hill Highway

A search and rescue team was employed to rescue a dog that was 7 meters down in a hole near Tākaka.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said the dog was stuck around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

It took almost two hours to send one crew from Tākaka and one from Upper Tākaka to the remote location and execute a safe rescue.

“The dog was successfully rescued at 5.10pm,” they said. It was saved “with the help of ropes and returned to a happy owner”.

A police spokesperson said a search and rescue team attended the event near Bates Rd, Tākaka Hill.