Multimillion dollar fishing vessel forfeited after bottom trawling breach

The trawler Tasman Viking at Port Nelson. A court has ordered the vessel to be forfeited for breaching its permit.

A fishing company has been ordered to forfeit a multimillion dollar vessel after it failed to properly identify, assess and report vulnerable bamboo coral in its catch.

At the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, Westfleet Fishing Ltd pleaded guilty to charges of contravening a condition of a high seas permit and failing to report the coral capture. Judge David Ruth ordered the forfeiture of the trawler Tasman Viking to the Crown, and fined the company $56,250.

The vessel’s skipper and first mate were separately fined a total of $13,500 on other charges.

The charges related to an incident on October 21, 2020, in the Lord Howe Rise area. A trawl net on the Tasman Viking came on board “fouled” with bamboo coral, the summary of facts said.

Some of the coral fell on the deck, and a small portion fell into the pound. The crew did not remove the coral from the net for identification and weighing before it was deployed again, and the remaining coral on deck was swept overboard by the net when it was reshot, the summary said.

READ MORE:

* Trawling for the truth - why New Zealand's main method of fishing is so controversial

* Illegal trawling trial concludes after 10-month hiatus

* Trawl gear damages fragile coral reefs, so why is the Government sanctioning more hauls?



It meant the Fisheries New Zealand observers on board were unable to determine with accuracy the amount of coral that had been caught, and could not know if the Vulnerable Marine Ecosystem (VME) threshold was met or exceeded.

One of the observers weighed the small quantity of coral that remained at 2.79kg.

Supplied/Supplied This 2.79 kilograms of bamboo coral was weighed by a fisheries observer on board the Tasman Viking after a bottom trawl in the Lord Howe Rise. Most of the coral caught in the trawl was swept overboard when the net was redeployed before it could be weighed, the court heard.

A coral expert who later viewed video and photographs of the incident eventually estimated between 18 to 20 kilograms of bamboo coral had been caught.

Bottom trawling is permitted in certain areas under the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the South Pacific Ocean, which New Zealand has signed.

Under the convention , threshold limits are set for vulnerable organisms such as coral and sponges.

If species at or above the threshold limits are caught in a bottom trawl, the vessel must immediately report the encounter, cease bottom fishing in the area and move on.

The VME limit for bamboo coral is 15kg.

Judge Ruth said the skipper’s decision to recast “effectively destroyed the evidence” that was on the ship or on the deck.

Westfleet’s lawyer Bruce Fraser argued that there were special reasons for non-forfeiture of the vessel, saying the incident took place on the high seas outside domestic waters and was an uncommon situation.

Fraser called into question varying estimates of the coral in the nets, and said it wasn’t a clear-cut breach.

He said there were five tows with coral in nets. From four tows, the coral totalled 100 grams, “less than half a pound of butter”.

Crown lawyer Jackson Webber, acting for the Ministry for Primary industries, said the comparison to a pound of butter missed the point about the charge, as it was not about the quantity, rather “about the failure to comply with the regulations and the failure to report at all.”

There was also an “abdication of responsibility to the observers”.

Webber described the attitude of the company as “cavalier”, with no indication of there being process and procedure to ensure that assessment was carried out properly.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Westfleet was also fined $56,000 in the Nelson District Court.

Judge Ruth said New Zealand’s international reputation could be damaged by the offending and said the purpose of the Fisheries Act was to ensure sustainability for future generations.

His finding was that the issue of intent had “no place” in the case.

The judge said he agreed with Webber about the company’s “cavalier” approach to compliance.

While the exact quantity of the coral caught could not be known, it was the failure to record which was at the heart of the charges, not the amount, he said.

Stephen John Smith, who was skipper of the Tasman Viking at the time of the offence, was fined $7,500 for contravening a condition of a high seas permit.

Nicolas Taikato, who pleaded guilty to a representative charge of failing to provide a non-fish and protected fish species report, was fined $6000.

After the sentencing, Westfleet said in a statement it would follow the statutory process to seek the return of its vessel. Under legislation, the company can apply to the court for relief from forfeiture, which can be granted on payment of a redemption fee to be determined by the court.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Westfleet managing director Craig Boote says the company is sorry for the incident caused by “unintentional human error”.

Managing director of Greymouth-based Westfleet Craig Boote said the “unfortunate” incident was caused by “unintentional human error on-board” for “which we are very sorry”.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and our clean record up until now is testament to that. We have since re-trained all our skippers on the relevant protocols and procedures relating to coral capture to ensure it does not happen again.”