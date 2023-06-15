Students 'in the middle of an adult problem' as strikes continue

High school principals say they share parent and student fears about the impact of ramped up teacher strikes on learning.

Secondary school principals are increasingly worried about the impact of teacher strikes on NCEA performance, and say teachers will have to work “harder and smarter” this year to try to help students catch up.

Waimea College principal Scott Haines said he was “growing increasingly concerned” about the effect of the PPTA Te Wehengarua strike action on students’ NCEA achievement, as high school students were each rostered home for five days over three weeks.

“At the end of the day there’s a prescribed course that we’re needing to teach students for a set of NCEA exams in November,” Haines said.

“That date hasn’t shifted, yet with each passing day of industrial action, there is one less hour of teaching and learning happening. With each passing day the problem grows.”

READ MORE:

* Principals back teachers' demands for better pay and conditions as teacher shortage worsens

* Primary school principals to begin 2-month ban on after hours work

* Less than half of NZ students achieve UE, with only two-thirds passing NCEA Level 1



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Principal of Waimea College, Scott Haines, says he supports in principle the PPTA claim for better pay and conditions, as teacher strike action ramps up - but is concerned when students are “put in the middle of an adult problem”.

Students had come forward with concerns about that in recent days, and more parents had responded to school communications about the ramped up strike action, he said.

“I think it would be fair to say there’s a growing sense of frustration out there from some parents around the impact that this industrial action is having on students and on their learning.”

The main concern was that this had been “our opportunity in a post-Covid world to start to consolidate” after a “very disruptive few years”, but this year had been “anything but that”, he said.

School attendance had been heavily affected through the pandemic, and rostering two year levels per day home for the rest of the term conflicted with the Government’s attendance strategy message that every day at school counts, he said.

“We’re trying to build back some normality, and this is acutely unhelpful to the cause.”

Haines said he “supported in principle” the PPTA claim for improved terms and conditions for teachers.

“I get concerned when students are put in the middle of an adult problem.”

The Ministry of Education had been clear there would be no learner recognition credits on offer this year, Haines said.

The ministry told Stuff it “learned through Covid that the flexibility of the NCEA qualification already provides good opportunities for students to overcome disruptions to their learning and assessment programmes”.

But it was working with NZQA (New Zealand Qualifications Authority) to understand and monitor the impacts for students, in case there was a need for additional measures.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Striking Nelson College and Nelson College for Girls teachers on a picket line on Waimea Rd in March.

Motueka High School principal, John Prestidge said he was surprised about the level of intensification of the PPTA Te Wehengarua strike action, and recognised it was having “a massive impact” on students, parents and staff.

But he understood it was "probably the most effective tool in the PPTA's arsenal" for changes needed to improve the outlook for teaching as a profession.

"There's been ample time for parties to talk and negotiate, but that has not come to fruition.

"So I'm really hopeful that with this level of escalation, it forces parties back to the table really quickly."

Teachers knew they would have to try to work harder and faster and smarter, to try to make up for lost learning time, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff John Prestidge, Principal of Motueka High School, says there has been"loud feedback" to a proposal to leave one of its feeder schools out of the high school's proposed enrolment zone.

Acting principal at Nayland College, Hannah Banks, said she “completely understood” that the industrial action might be frustrating for parents, but said the staffing crisis in secondary schools “is real.”

The college had put out guidance to students and parents on ways to support their own learning, including using online tools like Education Perfect, completing practice assessment activities on the NZQA website, and revising.

The school would work to support students with tutorials and catch up sessions when back into classes regularly, “to try and claw back as much time as we can”, Banks said.

PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said on Tuesday secondary teachers shared parents’ frustration about the length of negotiations.

“We would much rather be concentrating on teaching and learning in a settled environment than having to take industrial action because the ministry will not acknowledge the issues that are at the heart of our claims.”

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti said it wasn’t realistic to fix all the “issues” that secondary teachers had with their pay and conditions in a single round of bargaining.