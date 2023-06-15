New affordable housing development brings founder's vision to life

Twelve families got the keys to their new rent-to-buy homes developed by Habitat for Humanity Nelson in Stoke.

Children chased each other around the communal area in front of their new homes while a hangi was being prepared in the shared barbecue space.

Twelve families smiled for photographs, and were given housewarming gifts and the keys to new lives in their rent-to-buy homes.

It was a scene those who had worked on Habitat for Humanity Nelson’s 14-house development in Stoke had dreamed of.

It was one that the late founder of the organisation in Nelson, Julian Shields, would have been immensely proud, Habitat Nelson’s general manager Nick Clarke said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Happy families get the keys to their new homes in Habitat Nelson’s new development in Stoke.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Samuel on the shoulders of his father Nelson with the keys to his family’s new home in the Habitat for Humanity Nelson rent-to-buy Progressive Home Ownership development in Shields Way, Stoke.

With Julian Shield’s wife Elaine among the guests on Wednesday, the laneway leading to the new development, off Main Rd, was blessed as Shields Way.

Clarke said Julian Shields and the early Habitat Nelson members had started in 1996 with the vision that everyone deserved a decent place to live.

In the early years, through a combination of sweat, determination and cajoling, from fundraisers like sausage sizzles and cake stalls, and the help of generous supporters, about one house a year was built, he said.

The opening of the 14-home development – Habitat’s biggest project - had come off the back of that hard work, Clarke said, and had been supercharged by the Government’s $400 million Progressive Home Ownership fund.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nick Clarke, general manager of Habitat for Humanity Nelson, speaks at the opening of the Shields Way development.

A $3 million interest free loan from the fund, designed to help those priced out of home ownership, got the Shields Way project off the ground. Another $1 million came from the Nelson City Council’s housing reserve and further funding came from the Rata Foundation.

The semi-detached two and three-bedroom homes had high standards of insulation, and the shared spaces, including a children’s playground and a small orchard, were designed to foster community spirit.

The 12 families will pay an affordable rent over several years before they transition to buying their homes. Two of the homes in the complex are one-bedroom units that will be rented out at affordable prices.

The successful families were selected from 88 applicants which Clarke said showed the scale of the challenge that remained.

Another eight homes are being built on a section next door, and there were also Habitat projects under way in Richmond and Wakefield.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the key to more public housing was the partnership approach between the Government, local government, community housing providers such as Habitat and the construction industry.

In addition, the Progressive Home Ownership fund was supporting people who could afford mortgage payments but were constantly “chasing the market” to try to save a deposit or families who had a small deposit but could not afford the ongoing costs at current prices.