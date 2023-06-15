Three injured in Washington Valley crash

Three people were in a car that crashed on Quebec Rd in Nelson around 11pm on Wednesday. (File photo)

Three people, one in a critical condition, were taken to Nelson Hospital after a vehicle crashed on Quebec Rd in Nelson.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the Washington Valley crash just after 11pm on Wednesday. There was only one car involved and three people were in it.

“One person was in a critical condition, one person was in a serious condition and one person has moderate injuries and they were all transported to Nelson Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

“We have had an update this morning that the person who was in a critical condition was reported to have since stabilised.”

The serious crash unit attended the scene and the road reopened up around 2.30am.

“There has been no report of the cause of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Daniel Reilly said they were called to the scene by police and responded with two crews from Nelson.

“We assisted police and St John, but no-one was trapped in the vehicle,” he said.