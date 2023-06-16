One person injured after car hits power pole near Motueka

Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Wildman Rd, Motueka around 9.30am.

One person was taken to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a power pole near Motueka.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Wildman Rd, where a power pole was snapped off the ground after a car slid on ice and hit it, around 9.40am Friday.

Two crews from Motueka helped with scene protection, they said.

A police spokesperson said the road was closed to make sure the power pole was safe, but it was later reopened.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person in a moderate condition was taken to Nelson Hospital.