Nelson author draws inspiration and authenticity from aid work career

Author Chris Stuart with her award winning first book For Reasons of Their Own.

Having to negotiate your way through a roadblock in the Gaza Strip to help those in the war-torn territory 50 metres beyond was part of the job for Nelson author Chris Stuart.

Stuart made reference to the obstacles she faced in her career as an aid worker as she explained how she persevered working through difficult parts in her latest novel, The Glasgow Smile.

“You just know what you need to do and you get on with it,” she told a 90-strong Nelson audience at the book's launch last month.

“There were many road blocks throughout Gaza, and many times I had to physically climb over to get where I wanted to, and I did it. I never ever let that stop me. A book is no different. You just persevere until you get it right.”

The Glasgow Smile is Stuart’s second crime fiction novel. It is set in Melbourne 2015, and follows lesbian detective Robbie Gray and her sidekick Aboriginal detective, Mac, as they solve the death of Annie Dallimore, found murdered in a graffiti-filled recess in one of Melbourne’s tangled, inner-city laneways.

Supplied The Glasgow Smile unpicks a murder in a Melbourne laneway.

She described how the characters interpreted the murder scene based on their cultural backgrounds.

“DI Robbie Gray relates it to a timeless movie. DC Mac sees it as an Aboriginal Dreamtime warning and is quite perturbed with what he sees as a very bad spirit within it."

Stuart has been described as “a writer with a social conscience” as she weaves themes from her vast experience as a registered nurse and humanitarian aid worker in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. Complex themes of injustice, cultural inequalities, deception, and the tragedy of powerlessness prevail, and she skillfully threads these themes through her storyelling.

“My aid work has also been very useful in helping to accurately describe scenes, to plot the authentic, especially when describing emotions of fear, hate or despair. I want people who read my books to develop an awareness that things aren’t quite right, and although we don’t have all the answers.

“My writing is like my field work. If there’s enough people who want a fair and just society, and we all treat each other equally, then I will die happy.”

The subplots of Robbie and Mac and their previous roles in Stuarts’ first novel are an integral part of the story as each battle their own demons whilst working on the case.

Stuart's first novel, For Reasons of Their Own, won the Ngaio Marsh debut novel award in 2021, at the annual NZ crime writers awards.

Stuart’s desire to write came at an early age. “I was four years old when I ran away to school. I was always looking for adventure and wanting to explore the world. I remember locking my mother in the Plunket room with the Plunket nurse, then going to buy fish and chips. My mother had a terrible time, but my curious mind was really quite shaped then.”

She has always been a storyteller. However, it was a poignant moment when she described moving from story-teller to writer.

“It was the power of telling a story to distract me during a bomb raid that I realised how powerful the written word can actually be - that was the big shift.”

Stuart’s Nelson launch was held at The Honest Lawyer and supported by Jo Dippie of Page & Blackmore.

Subsequent launches were held this month in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

Less than a week since her Nelson launch, The Glasgow Smile has made number 8 on the Neilson best sellers list.

The Glasgow Smile can be purchased at Page & Blackmore Nelson, online through www.chrisstuartauthor.com. or at The Underground Bookstore.