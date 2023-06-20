State Highway 6 reopened after truck crash - one person injured

A truck crashed on State Highway 6 in the Tasman District about 1pm.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a moderate condition after a truck rollover on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway in the Tasman District on Tuesday afternoon.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they sent one first response unit, one helicopter and two rapid response units to the scene, on State Highway 6, about 1pm.

Initial reports suggested there were multiple people injured, but this turned out to be incorrect.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene with two fire crews from Murchison, two from Lake Rotoiti and one helicopter from Nelson.

They said the vehicle was over a bank and crews extracted one person from the wreck.

SH6 was closed near Two Mile Creek Bridge, Owen Junction for some time, but has reopened.

Traffic management will be in place from 8am tomorrow morning for the recovery of the truck.