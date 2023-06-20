Marist and Kahurangi to clash again in women's Tasman Trophy final

Marist's Manaia Ulutupu scores a first half try during the Stuff Tasman Trophy semi-final against Waimea at Trafalgar Park on Saturday. Marist won 32-15.

Marist and Kahurangi booked their places in the women's Stuff Tasman Trophy club rugby final at Trafalgar Park this weekend.

Marist took on Waimea in one semi-final and had a tight first 20 minutes before Marist provided themselves with a four-try breathing space before the half.

Waimea looked to mount a comeback halfway through the second stanza but the early onslaught from Marist was too much to overcome, with Marist running out 32-15 winners.

In Riwaka, Kahurangi booked their place in emphatic style with a 47-10 win over Wairau Wāhine. The hosts got out to an early lead thanks to a double by Chloe Dixon before piling on another three tries before the break.

The second was far closer with Kahurangi struggling to add to the scoresheet again till the 71st minute but once again, the damage had been done earlier in the match.

Be sure to catch a fantastic final at Trafalgar Park this weekend, with games between the two teams fiercely contested this season. Good luck to both sides.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wing Iva Sauira on the way to scoring one of Marist's four first half tries.

Men’s Rugby

Stoke 35 Central 28

Nelson Mail Stoke's Taine Robinson, in red, Stoke contests a high ball with Central players in the top-of-the-table clash at Greenmeadows which Stoke won

A breezy Greenmeadows provided the scene for the top-of-the-table clash between Central and Stoke, who were sitting first and second respectively. In a match that had been building as a must-see for several weeks, it certainly didn’t disappoint and was worthy of the billing.

After another fast start in a weekend full of them, Stoke led 21-0 after the first quarter of the match before Central wrestled some form of momentum back for the remainder of the half. After halftime, Central scored three tries in a similar fashion to Stoke and tied the match up at 21-all before the teams began exchanging tries as Stoke came away winners 35-28.

Central player/coach, Quentin MacDonald, credited both teams for a great game. “Stoke came out and blew us off the park wherever they went, but we came back strong and made the game what it needed to be. It was a tight game but we came away pleased even though we went down, after that sort of a game it’s hard to not be pleased no matter the result” said MacDonald.

For Stoke, assistant Coach Antonio Shalfoon discussed how proud he was of his side for fighting back after experiencing some adversity early in the second half and pulling out a win that in recent years may not have come.

Standouts for both sides were across the park with forwards, Tevita Koloamatangi and Bailey Orlowski playing well for Stoke, whilst Nigel Satherley was very strong for Central.

Stoke 35 (Kendall Hodson, Nick Worthington, Mason Lund, Tevita Koloamatangi, Taine Robinson tries; Corey McKay 5 cons) Central 28 (information unavailable)

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Stoke fullback Colm Hogan makes a break against Centrral at Greenmeadows.

Waitohi 31 Waimea 24

In the only game hosted in Blenheim over the weekend, Waimea visited Waitohi. In a game that was evenly matched, Waitohi came away the victors.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the first 40, each scoring one try a piece. It was a different story in the second half however, with tries being scored by both teams and goal kicking keeping Waimea close. A try to Waimea in the 67th minute saw them lock the game up at 24-all before Kyren Taumoefolau, off the back of his recent naming in the latest Tongan squad, scored the match winner for his beloved Waitohi in the last minute of the game.

Both teams now sit on one win each for the season, with two weeks remaining to see who can finish 5th out of themselves and Nelson.

Waitohi 31 (Kyren Taumoefolau 2, Seymour Lambert, Taimikovi Fangatua, Unnamed tries; Corey Bovey 3 Cons) Waimea 24 (information unavailable)

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Stoke halfback Mason Lund on the way to the tryline against Central as the home team started fast.

Kahurangi 67 Moutere 0

Moutere travelled over the hill to face a strong and in-form Kahurangi side at Cooks Reserve on Saturday and the hosts didn’t disappoint their spectators on club day.

Jumping out to an early lead through a Jack Gray double, the home team continued adding to the scoresheet throughout the first half, heading into the break, up 55-0. With local stars such as Gray and William Havili roaming in the backline, coach Brendon Smith emphasised a desire to attack wide.

“We wanted to exploit the wide channels and play some running rugby. We managed to execute this well in the first half and it showed with Jack Gray dotting down four times.”

Standouts for the Kahurangi side included Gray, the physical Sitaleki Baker, Angus Fletcher, and Thomas Robinson who all had great games around the park according to Smith.

This week, Kahurangi face a stern test as they travel to Lansdowne Park to face defending champions, Central, in a game which will go a long way to deciding the order of the top 4.

Kahurangi 67 (Jack Gray 4, Sitaleki Baker 2, Christian Kelly, Willis Scott, Mike Wells, Stephen Hughes, Brodie Robinson tries; Stewart Cruden 5, William Havili cons) Moutere 0

Marist 47 Nelson 10

Inner-city neighbours, Nelson and Marist faced off at Trafalgar Park on Saturday in a game that provided lessons for both sides.

Starting quickly, Marist jumped to a 12-point lead by the 5th minute, however that would be all the scoring that occurred in the first half as Nelson muscled up and began to play their strong, up-front style of play.

Co head-coaches Seta Sauira and Con Barrell mentioned the lack of composure from their Marist side once they scored two quick tries but complimented the Nelson side for fighting back.

“We jumped out a lead early but credit to Nelson, they really knuckled down, disturbed our ball and got into the fight. It wasn’t until the second half, where we got back to our structure, that we started to see some results. It was a fantastic second half from the boys” the coaches said.

For Marist, the players to watch were Nic Sauira, who continues a hot run of form, as well as Ratu Baleisomosomo and Caleb Havili, who played a great game in the locks.

Marist 47 (Jarel Hemehema 2, Dylan Irvine, Luke Kilworth, Daniel Soloman, Lote Saulekaleka, Simione Ofa tries; Luke Kilworth 3, Niko Barton 2, Wil Thornalley cons) Nelson 10 (information unavailable)

Tasman Trophy Standings

Men: Stoke 23, Kahurangi 23, Central 22, Marist 22, Waimea 6, Nelson 5, Waitohi 5, Moutere 0

This Weekend

Men

Stoke vs Marist – Greenmeadows 3:00pm – Baz Leary Cup

Waimea vs Nelson – Jubilee Park 3:00pm – Noel Barton Cup

Waitohi vs Moutere – Endeavour Park 3:00pm

Central vs Kahurangi – Lansdowne Park 3:00pm

Women

Final

Marist vs Kahurangi – Trafalgar Park, to be confirmed