Sixteen Kāinga Ora homes planned for Masonic Hall site

An artist's impression of the new Kainga Ora homes planned for the former Masonic Hall site on Nile St.

Sixteen new two-storey Kāinga Ora homes are planned for the former Masonic Hall site in Nelson.

The Government rental housing agency will lodge a resource consent application with Nelson City Council this month to build the new six two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom public homes on the site of the former Masonic Hall in Nile St.

The hall was badly damaged in a fire in 2019, and has been demolished.

Julia Campbell, Kāinga Ora regional director Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast, said it was another important step to being able to provide more homes for Nelson families in need.

“Too many people in Nelson are still finding it very difficult to find a place to live, with 261 people on the public housing register in the city,” she said.

“These homes are in a convenient location that is close to shops, schools and other amenities. There’s also plenty of green space for tamariki to play, so this will be a great place for people and families to call home.”

Campbell said the agency was in the early stages of designing the homes and the plans could change. However, depending on the consent processes, construction was expected to begin towards the end of this year.

The agency had shared its plans with neighbours last week.

Kāinga Ora bought the Nile St site in October last year. It is awaiting an archaeological authority and resource consent before the hall's concrete slab and foundations can be removed, ahead of construction beginning.

Last week, Kāinga Ora announced at least 49 new homes would be built in Nelson South around Tipahi St, Campbell St and Boundary Rd, including a 29-unit apartment development at 125 Waimea Rd.