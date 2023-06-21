Freedoms NZ meeting in Nelson to go ahead

Brian Tamaki is part of the Freedoms NZ Party roadshow that arrived in Nelson on Wednesday. (file photo)

A Freedoms NZ Party meeting in Nelson will go ahead on Wednesday night after initially being cancelled over protest and security concerns.

The umbrella coalition of five parties is contesting this year's election under the Freedoms NZ banner and has been on a national roadshow which arrived in the South Island this week. It had organised a meeting at 7pm tonight at the Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke.

However, the party leadership, including Nelson lawyer Sue Grey and Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, said they were told by the Nelson City Council on Wednesday morning that the meeting had been cancelled because of threats of protests at the venue, and concerns about security arrangements.

Tamaki and wife Hannah were among about 20 people who gathered outside the council building on Wednesday afternoon seeking a meeting to review the decision.

Grey was preparing an urgent application to the High Court seeking an injunction to allow the meeting to go ahead.

However, she received an email from a council manager saying the decision had been reviewed and no tangible threats of protest had been found. The manager said there had been complaints about the meeting and suggested the organisers should plan for the possibility of a protest.

Earlier, Tamaki said it appeared the council had been playing "cancel culture" and there were no grounds to discriminate against the party. He said there had been no issues at other public venues during the roadshow tour.

The council's chief executive Nigel Philpott said the venue request had been made by the party on June 2, and the council requested a risk assessment on June 13.

That assessment was received on Tuesday, leaving contractors and staff “scrambling to review it.”

Hirers of council facilities were responsible for ensuring their events met health and safety requirements “and without sufficient information from the hirer we made the decision to cancel the booking.”

Philpott said further information from the party on Wednesday included the provision of suitable security.

“While we have received a number of complaints, we could not find any tangible evidence of physical protest being planned at this time.”