Cool kids take on Tahuna midwinter swim

Tahunanui School pupils run into the sea during the schools annual mid-winter swim at Tahunnui Beach.

Fifty-one pupils braved the sea in Tāhunanui School's traditional midwinter swim - an annual rite of passage for the primary school's senior children.

Teacher Murray McMillan, participating himself for about the fifth time, said it was the highest number of year 5 and 6 students opting to take the dip at Tāhunanui Beach for several years.

Year 6 student Elise Harris said it was fun to take part for the first time, having just moved to Nelson from Auckland.

Year 5 student Maiya Roberts said it was freezing - but she planned to do it again next year.