Nelson foodbank faces record demand as it launches donation drive

Nelson Community Food Bank manager Daniel Grade with Nelson MP Rachel Boyack. The food bank is launching a midwinter drive for donations of non-perishable goods.

The Nelson Community Food Bank is facing record demand as the cost of living bites – and it needs your help.

The food bank is launching a mid-winter food drive for the month of July, seeking donations of non-perishable pantry items.

It is also appealing to schools and businesses across the region to collect items, which the food bank will pick up.

Food bank manager Daniel Grade said demand for the foodbank’s parcels in May was 46% up on the previous month. In the financial year to the end of March, the number of orders was up more than 23% on the previous year and the number of people receiving food assistance was up by a third.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff An example of the items the food bank is seeking during its midwinter food drive.

Last Friday, there were a record 29 orders feeding 91 people.

Grade said from discussions with referral agencies people across the board were struggling – single mothers, tradespeople, unemployed people, older people and the younger age group.

The rising cost of food had hit both those in need and the food bank itself, which bought 80 per cent of the goods it distributed and was also facing the winding down of Covid-related funding.

In particular, fruit and vegetable prices had risen 22% compared to a year ago.

Grade said the group’s Christmas donation drive had received a phenomenal response, and he had already received a positive response about the midwinter appeal.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, who called in to the food bank on Friday to donate items, said the cost of living was the biggest issue in the country, and Nelson was no different. The Government provided support to foodbanks through helping fund the NZ Food Network, but they primarily relied on donors, and she encouraged the “exceptionally generous” Nelson community to help out.

Preferred items for the donation drive include, cereal, oats, baked beans, tinned fruit, biscuits, pasta, tinned tomatoes, instant coffee, packets of soup, instant noodles, crackers, rice, jam and peanut butter.

Donations can be dropped off at the food bank in the Habitat for Humanity complex in Tāhunanui Drive, or at Fresh Choice, New World and Countdown supermarkets in Trafalgar Park, Stoke and Richmond. New World Stoke also has $20 pre-packed bags that can be donated.

The Nelson food bank has a Giveallittle page for monetary donations: https://givealittle.co.nz/org/nelsoncommunityfoodbank