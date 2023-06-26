Goodwill and sunshine not enough, say council workers at pay rally

“Books don’t check themselves out” said one of the signs as Nelson City Council workers staged a lunchtime rally to raise concerns about pay and working conditions.

Library staff were among the 50 or so workers who took to the street outside Civic House on Monday. Another placard read “The roof is falling & so is our $”, a reference to the roof and ceiling tile problems that have seen a large part of the Elma Turner library closed since June last year.

The workers, part of the Public Service Association (PSA) union, made their voices heard as the union negotiates with the three top of the south councils for a new multi-employer collective agreement (Meca).

PSA workers at the Tasman and Marlborough district councils also held lunchtime actions. More than 330 council staff in the top of the south belong to the union.

READ MORE:

* Council boss: Stressed out staff mean something's got to give

* Blenheim library staff celebrate 'enormous' win over weekend working conditions

* 'Undervalued' librarians fear new library changes will add workload, cut overtime



The negotiations are confidential, but Nelson PSA organiser Ian Hoffman said the bottom line was that the councils needed to pay their staff fairly.

He said Nelson library staff had been on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic, did not have a working from home option, were in a cold, cramped building and were not rewarded for working on weekends.

“Goodwill isn’t going to cut it; the sunshine isn’t going to cut it,” he said.

A PSA delegate, Vicky Hawkey, said she had never seen library workers so demoralised.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail PSA organiser Ian Hoffman says council workers deserve pay that fairly reflects their work.

Hoffman said the Nelson council chief executive Nigel Philpott had publicly raised concerns about staff stress, burnout and shortages. A staff survey showed the largest negative change was an 11% decrease in those who agreed with the statement "our remuneration is appropriate relative to the market”, from 49% to 38%.

Hoffman said there was a big gap between the council rhetoric and the reality of what was being offered in the negotiations.

In a statement Philpott said the council was fortunate to have a team of hardworking, passionate people who were focused on delivering for their community.

He said the Meca offer was “keeping up with market rates, living wage increases and continues to acknowledge cost-of-living increases at a time when the peak of inflation has passed.

“Ultimately, requests for large salary increases need to be balanced by the reality that councils are dependent on ratepayers to fund their organisation and we do need to be mindful of the impact on ratepayers who are already facing inflationary increases in almost all other areas of their lives.”