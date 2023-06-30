Love Your Local winners: pastry delights and a coffee family

Tahuna Breakfast Club owners Samantha Malekar and Mike McLaughlin outside their café, voted best new business in the Love Your local awards.

National winners in the Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, will be judged by a panel comprising celebrity chef Peter Gordon, Eat New Zealand CEO Angela Clifford, and Stuff food editor Emily Brookes, and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Nelson Tasman regional winners of the Love Your Local awards are cafés in Tāhunanui and Richmond, while Motueka has cornered the market for best food truck or takeaway with a tie between two popular outlets in the town.

The awards for the best local hospitality businesses were voted on by Stuff readers in May and June.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The couple left jobs in Auckland to start out on their own in Nelson.

Best new business: Tahuna Breakfast Club

Samantha Malekar and Mike McLaughlin figured the aftermath of Covid was as good a time as any to keep making changes.

The couple left their big city jobs in Auckland – Malekar as a pastry chef for more than 20 years in restaurants and hotels, and most recently with the Daily Bread bakery; McLaughlin as retail food and beverage manager for Spark Arena – to head to Nelson where McLaughlin has family connections.

Malekar started a business, Sugarmoose, selling sweet treats at the Nelson markets. It was while she was looking for a commercial kitchen that they saw the premises in Tāhunanui Drive, formerly home to the Bel-Aire Tavern. The distinctive art-deco style building was once a fixture on Collingwood St, near the Masonic lodge.

The couple decided to take the plunge and start their own café. “It was very scary, but we are glad we did it,” Malekar said.

“We kind of came down with the idea of doing something so we could work together; we haven’t killed each other yet,” said McLaughlin.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Samantha Malekar’s beautiful custard tarts.

Since opening the Tahuna Breakfast Club in November last year, they have built up a steady customer base. Many are lured by Malekar’s creations, from apple, caramel and cinnamon buns, to delicate custard tarts and gluten-free cheese and spring onion scones.

There are butties and tartine (basically toppings on toast) and even an upmarket twist on the southern cheese roll – housemade cheese sauce with an everything bagel seasoning slathered onto sourdough bread, toasted and served with salt and vinegar onions.

“We have had a huge amount of support in Tāhunanui from locals, and from other hospo businesses here,” McLaughlin said.

Best Barista: The team at Coffee on Queen in Richmond

Owners Matt and Haylie Redwood likened the café on Queen St, the main road in Richmond, to the TV sitcom Cheers.

"We have a group of guys that come in the morning, and they all know that come 7.30, all the swearing and banter has to turn into politeness after that, and then we cater for lots of our oldies, we know everybody's names, we know everybody's coffees," Haylie said.

"They're like our coffee family really."

The couple switched jobs as a beautician and landscaper to open the café three years ago, just after New Zealand's first Covid lockdown.

They wanted to help put hospitality back into the hospitality scene, and create a coffee shop with "an awesome vibe", Matt said.

"Have some fun, have a laugh, because life's too serious."

Most customers seemed to love the fact that the couple were "not very PC", Haylie said.

The coffee shop had run fundraisers for local causes, from community members going through cancer, to sponsoring efforts by organisations like Big Brother Big Sister, the rescue helicopter and sports teams.

"We try and throw everything we can back towards our community," Matt said.

Best food truck or takeaway: A tie between Coastal Café, Port Motueka and Little Red Coffee Cart, also in Motueka.

The Coastal Café near the Motueka marina has built up a large following for its friendly staff, and relaxed seaside vibe. The Little Red Coffee Cart is a popular stopping off point in the town for its coffee and tasty snacks.