You can't see them but they might be 'bigger than dairy'

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rachel Brooking discusses the microalgae project with the Cawthron Institute’s team leader bioactives Andy Selwood at the Cawthron Algal Centre on Friday.

In an unassuming factory in suburban Nelson, a potential food revolution is quietly starting up.

White bioreactors that look like small space ships are bathed in purple light. On a computer screen, magnified microalgae dart about.

The microscopic water organisms and the high-tech machines are part of a partnership that its backers say could be a multi-billion dollar industry “bigger than dairy”.

Initial products include sports nutrition powders, but the potential was for the protein rich organisms to be used in a wide range of foods.

On Friday, the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Rachel Brooking, visited the Cawthron Institute’s algal centre in Nelson to announce $750,000 in Government funding for a project between the institute, Auckland-based biotechnology nutrition startup NewFish and marine engineering company Kernohan Engineering.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail NewFish chief executive Toby Lane with some of their microalgae protein powder.

The $1.5 million project aims to grow single-cell microalgae that flourish in New Zealand oceans, lakes and rivers into a high-protein food source.

The Government money came through its Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures food.

Brooking said global food demand was expected to increase by 60% by 2050, and food security was threatened by climate change, geopolitics, pests and diseases.

Microalgae had caught the attention of scientists around the world for their extraordinary properties “and potential to create an abundant, high-quality natural protein source using only a fraction of the water, land and time of other types of farming,” she said.

The process of growing the organisms also captured and stored carbon.

The Cawthron part of the two-year project is to identifty the best strains of microalgae, both for protein content and potential to be cultivated quickly.

Cawthron science impact manager Johan Svenson said the institute already had more than 600 strains of microalgae in its collection and would be screening around 100 as potential candidates for the project. They would be shortlisted to 10, and then two or three would be chosen to be grown in bulk.

The 1260-litre bioreactors had sophisticated temperature and light controls which could be altered to optimise growing conditions.

“It’s early days but we have preliminary data suggesting there are a few good leads,” Svenson said.

NewFish chief executive Toby Lane left 20 years in the dairy industry to start the company because he saw the potential in the nutritional value of microalgae.

“The nutrition really is as good as the very best animal proteins out there,” he said. “It has all the amino acids and that makes it unusual.”

Lane said humans had been eating microalgae for thousands of years through consuming fish but the technology existed now to farm the organisms directly.

The company had made early batches of protein powder that was 46% microalgae, and planned to take that up to 80%.

The first products could be aimed at the sports nutrition market, in the form of smoothie powders or bars, but the scope was much bigger.

Lane said the collaborative project was a world first, and would create a new industry in New Zealand.

“The potential is for this to be bigger than the dairy industry,” he said.