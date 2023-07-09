Tasman might be the most active region in the country, but some are missing out

The top of the south might rank amongst the most active regions of the country, but it also has some large inequities, says Sport Tasman’s new CEO Ed Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth told Stuff the “confronting” reality was that data showed there was less access and less involvement in physical activity for Māori, rural remote communities, former refugee migrant communities, lower socio-economic areas, people with disabilities, and women and girls.

While the region had generally good levels of physical activity, Shuttleworth said he wanted to bring that inequity to the “heartbeat” of the organisation to tackle it.

“Physical activity supports well-being, and therefore no one should miss out on that physical activity.

“There are various ways that we want to try and approach that. But it starts with us just listening and being better connected to our communities.”

This year, the trust will distribute about $400,000 to organisations in the region to remove those barriers to participation.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Basketball is one sport that has seen an uptick in participation.

That could be “any innovative way” that was getting people moving in a way that's appropriate for their communities.

Shuttleworth, who took on the job as CEO in January this year, said the organisation was undergoing internal change to gear up for a broader focus that wasn’t just about sport, but also encompassed physical activity and movement.

The last Active New Zealand survey, he said, showed that young people aged between 5 and 18 participated on average 11.5 hours a week. For lower socio-economic areas, this figure was 10 hours, and these children had fewer options available to them.

Young women have lower participation rates than young men, with a 17% gap at age 16, dropping off to 28% at age 17.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Some young people are doing more “on demand” activities, such as cycling, mountainbiking or going to the skate park.

In addition, Māori participation rates drop earlier and faster than non-Māori.

Shuttleworth said he was keen to hear from the community to understand why this was happening.

In terms of why young people were playing less sport, Shuttleworth said some were doing more “on demand” activities, such as cycling, mountainbiking or going to the skate park.

DAVID UNWIN Children at College Street Normal School are put through their paces by Footsteps, a PE programme that uses technology to amplify the kids' engagement.

Technology, interestingly, wasn’t necessarily a threat. Through apps and platforms, children could track themselves participating, see their online profiles, see their growth, and find an international community online.

That raised questions of whether technology was the barrier, or whether technology simply hadn’t been embraced within that sport, he said.

Sports that had seen an uptick in participation included Ki o rahi (a Māori team game) stand-up paddleboarding, basketball, volleyball, futsal, and mountainbiking.

Badminton and table tennis were showing “steady but significant” increases in participation, he said.