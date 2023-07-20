International Lit Quiz in sights for Waimea Intermediate students

National Kids’ Lit Quiz champs, Waimea Intermediate students (from left) Maia Wingate, Anya Cook, Alice Cameron and Che Harris, with teacher Lucy Pritchard. The students from the school in Richmond near Nelson are heading to the world champs in the literature competition, held this year in New Zealand.

Four students from a Richmond school spent much of the holidays with their noses in books as they prepared to pit their literary wits against peers from around the world.

Anya Cook, Alice Cameron, Maia Wingate and Che Harris from Waimea Intermediate were gearing up to represent New Zealand in the world final of the Kids’ Lit Quiz, being held this year in Hawke’s Bay.

The year 7 and 8 students were due to face teams from Australia, South Africa, the USA and Indonesia in the world champs of the annual literature competition for students aged 10 -13 – founded by New Zealand quizmaster Wayne Mills – on July 22 -23.

“I’m feeling slightly terrified, also really excited,” Cameron said.

Marion Van Dijk/Stuff Retired Auckland Uni lecturer, Wayne Mills, founded the Kids' Lit Quiz in 1991, a competition now run in several other countries as well as New Zealand.

The team had been practising three times a week with teacher Lucy Pritchard since winning the regional heats in March.

Joining 16 other schools in the national competition in Wellington in June was “really exciting,” especially when they won the first three rounds (of five), the students said.

A highlight was buzzing in first with the right author in the last question of the first round (the well-known children’s book author Aaron Blabey), Wingate said.

The teams had to answer 75 questions across five unknown categories, encouraging children to read widely and for pleasure.

The Waimea Intermediate crew trained through the July holidays with teacher Lucy Pritchard, to prepare for the world final at Havelock North Intermediate School.

The team was “really well-rounded”, with the four pupils having a lot of knowledge in different areas of literature, Pritchard said.

Wingate said reading a lot since a young age had helped build up her knowledge about books and authors, and she particularly liked the fantasy genre.

The team “read globally”, studying books and authors from around the world, when preparing for the regional competition, Pritchard said.

But they wouldn’t read books from participating countries in the world competition leading up to that event, because there wouldn’t be many questions about authors from those countries to avoid bias towards a team, she said.

“So we’re learning about Canada and Ireland and the UK a lot.”

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti was due to attend the international competition, Pritchard said.

Cook was “mostly excited” rather than stressed about the event.

She and her team mates were going to be “reading a lot of books” and doing lots of research about authors in the run-up, she said.

They were excited about the itinerary planned with other competitors from July 20, including walking on Marine Parade and visiting the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier.

The Kids’ Lit Quiz was started in Hamilton over 30 years ago by retired Auckland University lecturer Wayne Mills.

The competition has since gone global, with quizzes also held in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the USA.