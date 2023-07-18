Manslaughter convictions for gang members involved in fatal shooting

A murder trial came to an end when three men involved in a gang-related shooting in Nelson pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter.

Alan Swan Norman (33), Tremain Whetu Wiremu Vic Turfry Ross (26) and Tukotahi King (32) appeared in the Nelson High Court for what was scheduled to be a three-week trial.

On Monday, the men pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the death of 22-year-old Lake Takimoana last year. Turfry Ross and King faced murder charges, while Norman faced charges of being an accessory to murder, as well as arson, along with Turfry Ross.

However, on Tuesday, the trial came to an abrupt end when the men pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter and arson after discussions between Crown and defence lawyers.

From the gallery, members of the public shouted and swore at the defendants as they were taken back to custody.

The summary of facts said the defendants are associated with the Killer Beez gang.

Shortly after 1pm on February 22, 2022, the men, along with at least one unknown associate, travelled in two vehicles to Takimoana’s Washington Valley address.

Disguised by neck gaiters and armed with bats and a firearm, King and Turfry Ross and an associate ran towards the front door, while Norman waited by the vehicles.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Police investigate after the incident in Washington Valley.

From his bedroom, where his partner was dressing, Takimoana saw the defendants approach from his window and went to meet them at the front door.

When the men entered, King pointed the firearm at Takimoana and walked him backwards into his bedroom, the summary said.

“Hold up brother, my missus is getting dressed”, Takimoana told the men.

King and Turfry Ross ignored him, telling him to “get on the ground”.

Takimoana’s partner, who recognised the men, asked them what their problem was. Turfry Ross pushed her away, telling her to back off.

The men asked Takimoana where the Mongrel Mob members were. Takimoana told them he was not a Mongrel Mob member, and that there were none in the house.

King slapped Takimoana in the head, and he fell onto the bed. He then lay beside Takimoana, the firearm pointing at his chest. The weapon discharged, the bullet piercing his heart and lung. Despite the first aid attempts of his partner and a friend, Takimoana died at the scene.

The men fled the address, Norman driving one of the vehicles.

The following day, Norman bought a jerry can of petrol, and the night after that, Turfry Ross set fire to one of the cars involved in the incident, which had been parked under the Appleby Bridge.

The other car was found abandoned in Blenheim.

Justice Andru Isac convicted the men on the revised charges and remanded them in custody until their sentencing on September 26.