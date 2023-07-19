Plan for contested bottle store centres around risk of alcohol-related harm, hearing told

More than 40 members of the public gathered in MÄpua on Tuesday for the start of a hearing about a contested application to open a bottle store in the village.

Over 40 people turned out for the start of the Tasman district licensing committee hearing on Tuesday for a Super Liquor store in Māpua – an application opposed by the region’s Medical Officer of Health, police and Tasman District’s licensing inspector.

Eighty-eight people as well as the reporting agencies have objected to the plan by Nelson Holdings Limited (NHL) to open the store at 151 Aranui Rd, at the entrance of the village near the local primary school.

NHL’s lawyer John Young told the hearing The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 looked to minimise alcohol-related harm.

But “generalised evidence” about a liquor licence application would not establish a “real risk” of harm, he said,

Young quoted this decision from a previous high court ruling - in a decision about issuing a new off-licence elsewhere in New Zealand.

“Where there is an evidential foundation enabling a link to be drawn between a real risk - not any risk – a real risk of alcohol-related harm and a grant or a renewal of a licence, the harm must be minimised.

“In the present case, the authority does not consider the evidence supports a proposition that there is a real risk.”

In his report on the application, Medical Officer of Heath Dr Andrew Lindsay said a bottle store in the location would result in an increase of exposure and potential harms from alcohol.

Of particular concern was that, unlike the village’s current four off-licensed premises, the Super Liquor intended to sell RTD’s (ready to drink alcoholic beverages), and likely spirit brands usually available at lower price points, he said.

On behalf of Dr Lindsay, Alastair Sherriff​ cross-examined NHL’s operation’s director, David Hall.

Asking if he accepted Dr Lindsay’s evidence that the level of alcohol-harm related presentations in Māpua had been increasing since 2018, Hall said the population had been growing at the same time.

When Sherriff asked if Hall was in a position to challenge the evidence, Hall said he would need to review it, but Dr Lindsay was the expert.

Sherriff asked Hall how adding a new bottle store in an area would minimise harm in that area.

NHL’s alcohol harm minimisation measures included staff training, a social responsibility policy and internal signage, Hall said.

Hall believed NHL had appropriately addressed objectors’ main concerns, which he said seemed to relate to the amenity and good order of the area and the location of Māpua School.

The company would change the colour of the frontage from red and blue, to a charcoal grey, had re-arranged the store layout and would reduce opening hours so the store wasn’t open when children were going to school.

NHL wanted to open a store in Māpua because several customers at NHL’s five liquor stores in the region had asked why they didn’t open one, saying they found travelling to Motueka or Richmond inconvenient, Hall said.

Under questioning from objectors, Hall couldn’t say how many customers that was.

More than 30 objectors are due to speak at the four-day hearing at Hills Community Church – an unprecedented number for a licensing hearing in the district.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place in May over two days, but was delayed and extended to due to the amount of evidence presented to the district licensing committee.