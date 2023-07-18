Black Caps and White Ferns playing in Nelson this summer

Rebecca Leach NRDA events lead, left, Nelson Cricket general managere George Vance, Nelson mayor Nick Smith, Tasman district councillor Kit Maling, and Nelson city councillor Tim Skinner mark the announcement of international cricket returning to Saxton Oval in Nelson.

International cricket will return to Nelson’s Saxton Oval this summer, with the Black Caps taking on Bangladesh in a one-day international and the White Ferns playing England twice in T20 matches.

After a five-year absence, the men’s team will play Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 20 in the second match of their three-match series.

The women’s team will take on the big name stars of England on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24.

The return of internationals after a five-year absence was celebrated at Saxton Oval on Tuesday by Nelson mayor Nick Smith, Tasman district councillor Kit Maling, Nelson city councillor Tim Skinner, Nelson Cricket general manager George Vance and Nelson Regional Development Agency events lead Rebecca Leach.

The Nelson City Council agreed in July to contribute $80,000 from its event fund to secure the matches, partly offset by the $31,950 paid for the hire of Saxton Oval.

Smith said councils had to be pragmatic if they wanted to attract international games, and Cricket New Zealand faced significant costs operating outside main centres.

The economic benefits of hosting the matches for the region were estimated by the development agency to be $2.5 million.

“It’s a tough time economically, and we need to play to our strengths, and Saxton Oval is one of Nelson’s treasures,” he said.

Smith said the televised Black Caps match just before Christmas would showcase Nelson’s summer to domestic and international audiences. The White Ferns games in March would help boost visitors in the shoulder season that was increasingly important to the tourism industry.

“It also gives the opportunity for Nelsonians to enjoy international cricket and it’s inspirational for younger players,” Smith said.

When Nelson missed out on international fixtures in recent years, one of the reasons given was the lack of fibre internet to the wicket at Saxton Oval to allow broadcasters to use stump microphones and cameras.

The Saxton Field committee – a joint committee of Nelson and Tasman councils – agreed earlier this year to instal fibre to the wicket before this summer season.

The other barrier was the lack of permanent camera towers at each end of the ground. Temporary towers will be used this summer, with funding for permanent structures earmarked in the 2028/29 financial year.

Maling said having the right technology at the oval was part of its successful bid. “Both councils are keen to make sure that the necessary facilities are in place to guarantee Saxton Oval hosts regular international cricket in the years ahead.

Tickets for the international home cricket season, which sees Australia and South Africa play tests in the main centres, go on sale on November 1.