Music keeps duo on song through a century of English language lessons

Lee Reh, left, and Dave Page have clocked up 100 lessons through the English Language Partners home tutor programme.

It’s one of Nelson’s more unlikely musical duos.

Former Myanmar refugee Lee Reh, 62, part of the Karenni community in Nelson, plays the guitar. Retired former aircraft engineer Dave Page, 80, originally from Bristol in England, is handy with the mouth organ.

Their musical partnership was forged soon after the pair met for English lessons in 2021. Page had signed up with non-profit organisation English Language Partners that trains voluntary tutors to visit former refugees once a week.

Lee Reh had little English when he arrived in Nelson with his family in 2019 – “he could smile and nod,” Page said. A health condition meant he could not attend English classes, so the home tutoring programme was an important learning and social connection.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A language sign at English Language Partners who teach former refugees and new migrants.

On their first meeting Page spied a guitar at Lee Reh’s home.

Page had his harmonica with him and took it out.

“I asked him if he knew what it was, and he said yes. I said good, you and I can play together.”

The pair now have a repertoire of around 20 songs, from Blowin’ in the Wind to Waltzing Matilda and Puff the Magic Dragon. They have performed for children at the Nelson South Kindergarten, and at a Karenni community festival.

“As soon as we started playing music together, we just clicked,” Page said.

The pair this month celebrated reaching 100 English language lessons. The sessions have included games of snakes and ladders, walks around the Monaco peninsula and the marina, where they talk to passers-by to help improve Lee Reh’s conversational English, and digging into topical issues like Anzac Day

Lee Reh was interested in a map of the world, and to mark their milestone Page presented him with his own globe.

“We sort of opened the world up a bit for you and now that's your world to keep,” Page told him.

It’s clear the pair have fun, Page’s prerequisite for the lessons. And they always end the session with some music and a high-five.

Nelson Mail Lee Reh and Dave Page play music together at a Nelson kindergarten.

ELP co-ordinator Trish Standring said the relationship between tutors and their learners was a “win, win, win.” Page’s willingness to get Lee Reh out and about had been really important for his confidence.

The home tutor programme helps former refugees build social connections and life skills, and provides confidence to help get jobs or a driving licence.

The tutor training courses, held twice a year, include sessions on the refugees' backgrounds, on adults as learners, and specific language skills. Tutors have access to a library of teaching materials, and get an NZQA certificate once they have completed assessments of their learners.

The training courses have about 20 places each. For information email trish.standring@enlishlanguage.o rg.nz

Page said, with trademark humour that he would keep teaching Lee Reh “as long as he keeps paying me”.