All Blacks gift bench to supporters at historic Nelson ground

Tasman All Blacks Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie and Leicester Fainga'anuku with junior Nelson Rugby Club and Nelson College players and the bench gifted by the team at the Botanical Reserve.

All Blacks Leicester Fainga’anuku, Finlay Christie and Shannon Frizell were on the bench to add another piece of history to the ground where rugby kicked off in New Zealand.

The Tasman trio were in Nelson on Sunday to unveil a handcrafted bench at the Botanical Reserve ground where the country's first game of rugby was played in 1870.

It's one of 26 benches gifted by the All Blacks to communities around the country – to thank Kiwis for their support ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France in September.

“For the All Blacks the bench is bigger than eight players,” New Zealand Rugby project director Lauren Vosper told the gathering. “The bench is everybody who has got their backs.”

It was also hoped the seat, carved from native wood with the inscription me eke mai – our bench is your bench - would be a place of contemplation and connection at the popular reserve.

After a karakia and speeches from Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Nelson-based New Zealand Rugby president Max Spence, junior players from the Nelson Rugby Club and Nelson College – the two teams that played in the historic first match – got to ask questions.

“Who is your favourite teammate in the All Blacks?” asked one youngster.

“My favourite teammates are all the Tasman boys,” said Frizell, with a diplomacy that had his fellow players and the crowd laughing.

Fainga’anuku starred for both Nelson College and the Nelson club as part of a meteoric rise which saw him become a Tasman Mako, a leading try scorer for the Crusaders and then make his All Black debut last year. After the World Cup the powerful winger will play for the Toulon club in France.

He said coming home to Nelson was a reminder of the opportunities he had been given to kick start his rugby career. It was special to think the bench would be part of the historic ground for generations to come, he said.

Asked whether he would ever reappear for the Mako, Fainga'anuku said the Tasman All Blacks liked to talk about pulling on the red and blue jersey again nearer the end of their careers – “that's the dream.”

In the meantime, he and his Mako teammates would definitely be pulling out the “fins-up” signal after scoring a try.

Hopefully, the country will see plenty of that at the World Cup, which starts on September 8 when the All Blacks take on the hosts at the Stade de France.