Nine missions in busy week for rescue helicopter crew

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew a patient from Forsyth Bay in the outer Marlborough Sounds to Nelson Hospital last week.

It was a busy week for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew who were called to nine missions in the top of the south.

The missions over the last week were made up of eight medical emergencies, and one search and rescue. The crew also completed one training session.

On Tuesday last week the crew flew a medical emergency patient from a property on the Coastal Highway to Hutt Hospital.

On Wednesday there were three missions, including a tramper who was injured in a fall and had to be winched out of the Barnicoat area, behind Richmond. The other two medical emergencies were patients flown from Kaiteriteri and Golden Bay to Nelson Hospital.

On Thursday a patient was flown from Forsyth Bay in a remote part of the Marlborough Sounds to Nelson Hospital. Two more medical emergency patients were flown on Friday, from Kaiteriteri and Golden Bay.

Around 11pm on Saturday the helicopter assisted in a search and rescue operation in the Nelson Lakes National Park. On Sunday a patient with a traumatic injury was flown from the Golden Bay Medical Centre.

A spokesperson for the crew said conditions changed quickly at this time of year, highlighting the importance of dressing with multiple layers and taking a personal locator beacon.

Round-up July 17-23

Missions completed: 9

Winch use: 1

Night Vision Goggle use: 2

Missions year to date: 256