Students vie to become country's top chamber music group

Waimea College guitar ensemble "The Steel Rosettes" performing "Tracks Through Africa", composed by their music teacher Brett Smith, at the South Island finals of the secondary schools chamber music contest, which they won.

They’ve spent the last month rehearsing and fine-tuning, now four high school guitarists will take on their contemporaries from around the country to become Aotearoa’s top chamber music ensemble.

Waimea College guitar quartet, “The Steel Rosettes” are among eight acts due to compete at the national final of the NZCT Chamber Music Contest in Christchurch on August 5, with a piece composed by their music teacher, Brett Smith.

Smith said heading to the finals, especially after winning the regional, South Island competition in Christchurch in June, felt “a bit surreal”.

“To get to the regionals is always a bit of a goal because down there the musicianship in Christchurch is amazing.

Supplied Waimea College guitar quartet, "The Steel Rosettes", from left, Pyper Smith, Oscar Perrott, Adam Teece and Olly Busch, are preparing to battle it out with seven secondary school ensembles from around the country in the NZCT Chamber Music Contest national finals.

“To make the nationals .... hasn’t been done in the region for about over 20 years I believe.

“I don’t think a guitar group has ever won the regionals and/or made it to the national final.”

No one was really composing music for guitar groups, Smith said.

So he created an eight-minute piece called "Tracks Through Africa" for the quartet to perform throughout this year’s competition.

“We’re a little bit different, because they play contemporary acoustic guitar, not classical guitar.”

The piece included “performance aspects” with “an African element”, with the students drumming on their guitars with their hands, and brushes at one point, Smith said.

“I wanted to do something ... that was quite happy, and something the students could really push out in an emotive way to the audience.

“African music traditionally is very uplifting, they move a lot, they’re smiling they’re happy.”

Supplied Smith, Teece, Perrott and Busch won the regional finals of the NZCT Chamber Music Contest in June. The quartet are one of eight groups due to perform at the national finals of the secondary school competition in Christchurch, and will perform a piece composed by their music teacher, Brett Smith.

The piece was the second Smith had composed for the annual competition, with the school’s guitar quartet getting through into the regional final with the first he composed – a flamenco style piece – last year.

Smith started the extra-curricular guitar ensemble at Waimea College when he began teaching at the high school in 2018, for students who were “really passionate about the instrument”.

The three year 13s and one year 12 student currently in the group were Pyper Smith, Oscar Perrott, Adam Teece, Olly Busch, two of whom had been in the quartet for three years, Smith said.

They were “super excited” to be performing in the final, he said.

Adjudicators highlighted the professionalism of the group and their communication, and they were getting better and better at the piece, he said.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard, really I couldn’t have asked more of them. We have weekend rehearsals. They put in the time and now ... they’re really seeing what group music is all about.”

Two groups from the regional competition in Auckland, four from the regional in Wellington and two from the competition in Christchurch would compete in the final, Smith said.

Chamber music groups traditionally included ensembles like string quartets and a “piano trio”; a piano, violin and cello, he said.

“Really nowadays it can be anything you want.”

There was a maximum of eight people in a group in the competition, and a minimum of three, with a vocalist allowed for the first time this year.

The finals are due to take place at The Piano Centre for the Music and the Arts on August 5.