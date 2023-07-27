'I will sit down under duress' woman tells court, after asking judge to define the word 'you'

A judge dealt with three cases of people with sovereign citizen ideals refusing to pay their rates at Nelson District Court.

A woman facing legal action for refusing to pay her rates engaged a judge in a bizarre back-and-forth, citing irrelevant laws and asking him to define the word ‘you’.

On Wednesday morning in Nelson District Court, Judge Garry Barkle dealt with three cases of ratepayers with “sovereign citizen” ideals from across Nelson and Tasman refusing to pay their rates.

Two of the parties did not appear. However, one, Robyn Dorothy Patterson, from Tasman district, stood in the gallery of the small courtroom with a supporter.

The Tasman District Council served Patterson earlier this month. In turn, she filed a document objecting to the court’s jurisdiction, along with a number of other documents.

READ MORE:

* 'Sovereign citizens' tying councils up with rates refusal and red tape

* 'Sovereign Citzen' argument over 8-year-old warrant of fitness falls flat

* 'Not under your jurisdiction': How the phenomenon known as 'pseudolaw' is clogging up courts



Lawyer Colleen Luisetti appeared on behalf of the council.

“I am here under duress,” Patterson announced from the back of the court.

“Miss Patterson,” Judge Barkle began.

“Your honour, I’m not Miss Patterson, I rebut that. You may call me Robyn Dorothy.”

Patterson told the judge it was her first time in court.

“I need to establish what our role is,” she said. “I think we know what your role is, but we want to ask [Luisetti] what her role is, is that okay?”

Judge Barkle told Patterson the lawyer was there to represent the council, which was pursuing her for non-payment of rates.

“Can you please define ‘you’?” Patterson asked the judge.

“No, I can’t,” Judge Barkle told her.

As the judge began laying the groundwork for a summary judgment hearing in November, Patterson persisted.

“Excuse me, your honour, have you given full disclosure under the Secret Commissions Act 1910?”

“Miss Patterson,” Judge Barkle began.

“I’m not Miss Patterson,” Patterson replied.

“As far as I’m concerned I will address you as Miss Patterson,” Judge Barkle said.

“Can you define ‘you’?” Patterson repeated.

“No, Miss Patterson,” Judge Barkle replied.

“I rebut that I am Miss Patterson, you may address me as Robyn Dorothy,” Patterson repeated.

“If you don’t sit down, I will ask for you to be removed by the court,” Judge Barkle told her.

“Is this a civil matter or criminal matter? I will only sit down under duress.”

“Sit down, or I’ll have you removed,” Judge Barkle said.

“I will sit down under duress now,” she replied, taking a seat.

“The manner in which [Patterson] has conducted herself,” Judge Barkle noted for the court record, “... she’s part of what’s colloquially known as the sovereign citizen movement.”

Sovereign citizens are a group of people who believe they are not subject to New Zealand law. Bolstered by false legal arguments, the growing group is clogging up courts, tying up council resources and attempting to annex land.

Judge Barkle said Patterson could have her say at a summary judgment hearing on November 1.

“Thank you, Miss Patterson.”

“I rebut that I’m Miss Patterson, my name is Robyn Dorothy,” Patterson replied.