Men serving two-year sentence for $40 robbery denied appeal

Two men imprisoned over a $40 robbery have been unsuccessful in appealing their “excessive” sentence at the Court of Appeal.

In December 2022, Mahuta Te Ao was sentenced to two years and four months, and Desmond Parata to two years and two months imprisonment after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

The incident related to a series of visits to a flat. On their first visit, police happened to be at the property at the same time, speaking with a man there. Te Ao believed the man, the victim, had called the police about him.

On another visit to the flat, Te Ao and Parata sat in the lounge, smoking methamphetamine with other men. Te Ao became agitated, berating the victim for “calling the police” on him during his last visit. He told the man he wanted $100 compensation.

READ MORE:

* Man unsuccessfully appeals sentence after stomping head over treatment of dogs

* Bungling Auckland tourist robber and mall burglar loses appeal



Parata drew a BB gun (an imitation firearm) from his inside jacket pocket and made a shooting motion. Te Ao told the victim he would be shot, or that he would cut his throat if he went to the police again.

The victim, believing he’d be harmed, gave Te Ao his cellphone as collateral for the $100.

Four days later, on the afternoon of July 29, 2020, Parata, Te Ao and a third person entered the flat, where the victim was sleeping, asking him for money. When the victim told the men he had only $40 in his account, they took him to an ATM, where the man withdrew the money and gave it to Te Ao.

In her sentencing, Justice Helen McQueen adopted a starting point of four years and six months. She applied discounts for the men’s youth, personal circumstances, guilty pleas and time spent on bail.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in June, the men’s lawyers contended their sentences were “manifestly excessive”.

Te Ao, 18 at the time of offending, spent 12 months on electronically monitored bail subject to a 24-hour curfew. Te Ao’s lawyer Tony Bamford said the one-month reduction for the time he spent on bail was “insufficient”, and should have been five months.

Parata’s lawyer Emma Riddell had a similar argument, saying her client should have been given a credit of around six months for his time on electronically monitored bail.

However, justices Wylie, Thomas and Brewer said the original sentence was appropriate.

“For a sentence to be manifestly excessive it must be beyond the upper end of the range available to the sentencing Judge,” the judgment said.

The justices said given the aggravating factors of the offending, such as entering the victim’s room while he slept and the brandishing of a firearm the victim thought was real, the judge’s starting point of three years and six months was “within range”, and the discounts were appropriate.

The appeal was dismissed.