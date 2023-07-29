Disappointment over removal of early buses in new bus service

Nicole Guy, who lives in the Nelson suburb of Tāhunanui, is disappointed the city’s eBus service launching next week, means she will have to drive to work instead of take the bus.

While checking the timetable for her route under the region’s new service, Nicole Guy discovered the bus she normally took to get from her home in Tāhunanui to her work in Richmond would no longer be running.

Guy said she had been excited about the eBus service which starts on Tuesday, with electric buses replacing most of the diesel vehicles currently in use, and providing more destinations and more regular buses, for reduced fares.

“Until I saw the new timetable and found out it’s not going to work for anyone working in Richmond [from Nelson] at 8am.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Guy says it would make sense to have more buses running at peak times.

Guy currently took the 6.55am bus from Parkers Road in Tāhunanui, or the 7.25am which got her to work on Queen St just on time at 8am.

The earliest bus at the stop was now scheduled to arrive at 7.56am.

Stops at least 2km away could get her to a different stop in Richmond just after 7.50am.

But she would have to “sprint” to work – if those buses were on time, and they were often five to 10 minutes late, Guy said.

“’I’m disappointed because I was trying to do something good ... to do my part to save the environment a little bit, and save some money.

“It didn’t make sense for me to be taking a car with one person [in] and seeing everyone else taking a car with one person as well.”

Colleagues who used the same bus as Guy weren’t aware of the change until she pointed it out, she said.

She wondered how many bus users would be taken by surprise next week.It would make more sense for more buses to be running at peak times, she said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Paul Stevenson from California was among people on an electric bus being trialled in Nelson before the full ebus service launches on August 1.

A fleet of 17 electric buses will operate on a half-hourly timetable on urban routes around Nelson and Richmond, 7am-7pm, seven days a week.

In the village of Wakefield, six buses would run to Nelson around two hours apart on weekdays.

That was a disappointment to resident Kim Salmon, whose daughter went to Nelson College for Girls just over 20 kilometres away.

A recent increase in the school bus fare meant it cost between $35-$50 a week for her daughter to get to and from the school – costing the family up to $100 next year, when another daughter was due to start.

She had hoped the new bus service would provide a cheaper alternative to get them to school at 9am.

But the only bus to Nelson before 9am arrived at the Nelson City Centre interchange at 7.51am.

Salmon didn’t want to put her daughter on a bus which would leave her on her own in town an hour before school started.

“[But] we really can’t afford not to.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Bus driver Phil Babbage on one of Nelson’s new eBuses. Nelson City Council anticipates there will be “some kinks that need to be ironed out” when the region’s new e-bus service launches next week.

MP for Nelson, Labour’s Rachel Boyack, said “a number of people” had written to her about the new bus timetables, particularly the fact the earliest bus would arrive in Nelson CBD later than it currently did.

“I do recognise that for a group of people this is really frustrating,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

But having new routes extending to more places presented challenges, like ensuring drivers had adequate breaks and that different route times matched up so people to change routes, Boyack said.

She would “keep pushing” for bus times to be extended earlier and later, she said.

“In the meantime there will be a review of routes in 12 months.”

Nelson City Council group manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the new timetable and routes were designed to meet the needs of as many people as possible.

Transfer times at the Nelson City Centre Interchange were much shorter, and about 20,000 more people now lived within 10 minutes’ walk of a bus stop, he said.

“While we have done everything we can to test routes and timetables before launch we do anticipate that there will be some kinks that need to be ironed out and empathise with people whose bus is no longer coming at the time they are used to.”

The council would use public feedback about the bus service ”to guide decisions in the short and long term”, which could include expanded routes, timetable adjustments, increased frequency, or additional OnDemand services for areas like South and North Nelson.