Mayors back Hope bypass priority in National election pledge

The Berryfields subdivision in Richmond is part of the rapid growth in the area that has led to more traffic congestion.

A proposal to accelerate the Hope bypass to ease traffic congestion in rapidly growing Richmond has been backed by the region's mayors.

The National Party’s transport policy announced on Monday included the Hope bypass as one of its roads of national significance to be given priority if it won the election in October. The Hope project was estimated to cost $250 million and given a four to 10-year time frame to build.

In a joint statement Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Tasman district mayor Tim King welcomed the commitment to build the bypass from south of Ranzau Rd to north of Queen St.

King said the congestion around the Queen St-Gladstone Rd intersection was hugely frustrating and costly for the region.

The Tasman council had welcomed Waka Kotahi's planning for a Hope bypass but was disappointed the project was not in the transport agency's 10-year plan.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Tasman Mayor Tim King says traffic congestion in Richmond is getting worse with rapid residential growth.

“The congestion just keeps getting worse, particularly with rapid growth in Richmond,” he said. “This commitment to prioritise it will be welcomed by the thousands of people in Tasman who use this critical highway every day.”

Smith said the region needed increased investment in all modes of transport. The new eBus services, which starts on Tuesday, was welcome but the biggest concern that had been raised with him by bus drivers was keeping on time because of the congestion in Richmond.

The Nelson Regional Development Agency identified the Hope bypass as a priority project in its briefing to ministers this year.

National's Nelson candidate Blair Cameron said State Highway 6 through Richmond and Hope was often congested and unsafe.

He said around 20,000 vehicles travelled on State Highway 6 along the Hope straight and Gladstone Rd daily, which would only increase as the area grew.

”I have listened to residents from nearby lifestyle villages who have serious safety concerns navigating the Lower Queen Street intersection, and I have spoken with business owners and tradies that are frustrated to lose hours every day trying to get through the Richmond lights,” he said.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she had been working closely with the Tasman District Council and her colleagues to address the transport issues in Richmond.

She said the congestion in Richmond arose as a result of a housing development put in place by National without a transport plan. “We now have a plan in place that has been agreed between TDC and Waka Kotahi, and I’m pushing hard for this project to be prioritised.”