High level of protection closer for Te Waikoropupu Springs

Te Waikoropupu Springs is the largest cold water springs in the Southern Hemisphere and contains some of the clearest waters ever measured.

The Environment Court has recommended the highest national protection for the Te Waikoropupu Springs in Golden Bay, with tough conditions on nitrate levels and irrigation in the surrounding area.

In a 314-page decision, the court has recommended a water conservation order to protect the waterway, the largest freshwater springs in the southern hemisphere with some of the clearest water.

The recommendation will now go to the Minister of Conservation.

In 2020, a conservation order was recommended by a special tribunal after a hearing in 2018 when it considered evidence about rising nitrate levels threatening the springs exceptional water quality.

The tribunal decision was appealed to the Environment Court which heard the case last year.

In its decision the court found the outstanding tikanga Māori, spiritual, ecological and biodiversity values of the springs were at significant risk from human-induced pollution, particularly increasing nitrate levels.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff The proposed water conservation order will impose controls relating to nitrate concentrations and water takes.

It said an effective and robust water conservation order was needed to preserve the springs’ natural state as far as possible and protect their outstanding values as well as the the Wharepapa Arthur Marble Aquifer.

The order would also cover the spring’s contributing groundwaters and surface waters.

The court said all parties agreed the springs should be subject to a water conservation order, but differed over how it should be framed, particularly over nitrate levels.

The recommended order would require the Tasman District Council to monitor nitrate levels at the springs, and prohibits any resource consents that would contribute to nitrate concentrations rising above a five-year median average of 0.41mg per litre.

There would also be allocation limits for surface water and ground water.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Save our Springs campaign co-ordinator Kevin Moran has been among those campaigning for greater protection.

Proposed exemptions to the order cover the operation of the Cobb hydro-electric power scheme, the NZ King Salmon hatchery downstream of the springs and the reasonable water take for dairy sheds that were in operation in January 2018.

The move to protect Te Waikoropupu started in 2013 when lead claimants Ngati Tama ki Te Waipounamu Trust and long-time resident Andrew Yuill applied for a conservation order. That was put on hold until they re-applied for the order in 2017, and the case was referred to a special tribunal.

Save Our Springs campaigner Kevin Moran said it was exciting that the court had accepted the group's evidence of the springs having outstanding spiritual characteristics for non-Māori visitors as well as its previously acknowledged sacredness to Māori. It was the first time the courts had acknowledged a waterway could also have such a spiritual significance for Pakeha, he said.